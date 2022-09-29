ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wild chase of stolen car ends in Northridge after driver surrenders

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

A man in a stolen car led law enforcement on a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The chase ended just after 11 p.m. when the suspect jumped out of the car and ran through several yards before he eventually surrendered near Chase Street and Oak Park Avenue in Northridge.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect was in Simi Valley and ended up driving into a cul-de-sac. The suspect turned back and drove straight at patrol vehicles and managed to dodge them to get out of the cul-de-sac.

The chase began in the San Fernando Valley and returned to the area, where the suspect continued to drive erratically.

He sped through intersections at times while on surface streets and ignored red lights.

When the pursuit came to an end, the suspect parked and abandoned the car. He was later handcuffed by Los Angeles police after trying to escape.

A passenger was also in the vehicle, and it is believed the passenger was taken into custody.

The chase lasted about an hour.

