Paulding County Municipal Court, Sept. 29, 2022
Marc McNabb, 40, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Skyler Howard, 33, Silver Lake, Ind., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Jeremy Paige, 38, Payne, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Sentenced:
Katelyn Walls, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.
Mark Barrett Sr., Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.
Jason Fisher, Antwerp, criminal damages (two counts), 42 days jail, suspended $450 fine; theft (two counts), $500 fine; criminal trespassing (two counts), trespassing, unsafe vehicle, failure to display license plates and no tail lights, dismissed.
Tony Cash, Redford, Mich., reckless operation, three days jail, $200 fine; marked lanes, $75 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
Delmas Hamilton Jr., Scott, driving under suspension, $400 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Derek Wheeler, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed:
Philip Winkler, Fort Wayne, theft; Oscar Garcia Raymundo, Grover Hill, driving under suspension.
Comments / 0