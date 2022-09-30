Paulding County Municipal Court, Sept. 29, 2022

Marc McNabb, 40, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Skyler Howard, 33, Silver Lake, Ind., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeremy Paige, 38, Payne, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Sentenced:

Katelyn Walls, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.

Mark Barrett Sr., Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.

Jason Fisher, Antwerp, criminal damages (two counts), 42 days jail, suspended $450 fine; theft (two counts), $500 fine; criminal trespassing (two counts), trespassing, unsafe vehicle, failure to display license plates and no tail lights, dismissed.

Tony Cash, Redford, Mich., reckless operation, three days jail, $200 fine; marked lanes, $75 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Delmas Hamilton Jr., Scott, driving under suspension, $400 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Derek Wheeler, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Dismissed:

Philip Winkler, Fort Wayne, theft; Oscar Garcia Raymundo, Grover Hill, driving under suspension.