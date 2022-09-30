ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County Municipal Court, Sept. 29, 2022

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Marc McNabb, 40, Defiance, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Skyler Howard, 33, Silver Lake, Ind., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeremy Paige, 38, Payne, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Sentenced:

Katelyn Walls, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.

Mark Barrett Sr., Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.

Jason Fisher, Antwerp, criminal damages (two counts), 42 days jail, suspended $450 fine; theft (two counts), $500 fine; criminal trespassing (two counts), trespassing, unsafe vehicle, failure to display license plates and no tail lights, dismissed.

Tony Cash, Redford, Mich., reckless operation, three days jail, $200 fine; marked lanes, $75 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Delmas Hamilton Jr., Scott, driving under suspension, $400 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Derek Wheeler, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Dismissed:

Philip Winkler, Fort Wayne, theft; Oscar Garcia Raymundo, Grover Hill, driving under suspension.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Traffic stop in Ohio leads to arrests for fentanyl possession

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle. Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
CELINA, OH
peakofohio.com

New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
NEW BREMEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Paulding, OH
County
Paulding County, OH
City
Antwerp, OH
City
Grover Hill, OH
City
Payne, OH
Paulding County, OH
Government
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Distracted Driving
fortwaynesnbc.com

Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wfft.com

Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Lima

LIMA — The Lima Police Department is on the lookout for a 59-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a 53-year-old Lima woman suffered multiple stabs, including in the neck, at 4:10 p.m. at Our Daily Bread, 125 S. Central Ave. When EMS personnel from the Lima Fire Department arrived, she was still conscious and able to identify her attacker, with whom she was formerly in a relationship. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which has refused to release an update concerning her condition.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets probation for trespassing, eating banana

LIMA — A Lima man with a criminal record will spend four years on community control for breaking into a woman’s home and eating a banana. Bradley Dietrich, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary Monday morning for trespassing into a home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Aug. 4.
LIMA, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
472
Followers
275
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy