ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound.

The sterling/dollar exchange rate – which slumped to a record low this week – has reduced the affordability of the already pricey Golden Gate City for the couple, forcing them to economize on some holiday luxuries.

"The exchange rate has been the biggest topic of conversation since we got here," said Jeff Skipper, 50, an electrician.

"Everything is pretty expensive for us," said Valerie, a 47-year old university administrator.

"We've been buying food from grocery stores rather than having sit-down meals because when you change it to the British amount, it doesn't seem worth it. It's really a lot of money."

The pair are among droves of visitors to the United States feeling the pinch of the mighty greenback, which scaled two-decade highs this month driven partly by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. read more

For British tourists in the United States, the pain of the rampant dollar has been amplified by the collapse of the pound, which entered a near free fall on Monday after the British government announced unfunded tax cuts that sent investors fleeing. read more

Sterling hit a record low of $1.0327 on Monday, having plummeted 20% against the dollar this year. It was trading just above that on Wednesday at $1.0888.

"Now it's one dollar to the pound…It's really hit us," said Colin Taylor, a retired telecoms engineer from the United Kingdom who was also visiting San Francisco with his wife.

"We have breakfast and it's cost us 50 quid, 50 pounds, you know. And if this were at home it would be 20 or 25 pounds. So it's a big, big jump for us."

'TOO HIGH'

While the pound has experienced some of the most violent gyrations in recent days, currency markets across the board have seen huge swings amid increased geopolitical tensions and central bank rate hikes to tame soaring inflation.

The relative strength of the U.S. economy has allowed the Fed to raise rates more aggressively than its peers, however, pushing the dollar up against the British pound, the euro and Japanese yen, as well as a slew of smaller currencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgipt_0iEcYM3P00

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a currency basket, hit a fresh 20-year high of 114.78 on Wednesday. read more

"The dollar is too high. So we are spending, but not the way we would like,” said Jose Alvado, a 48-year old public accountant from Argentina who was visiting New York with his wife and two daughters.

"We are going to cheaper restaurants ... We go to the Disney store and we don’t pick everything. We just take a look and then we go."

Still, with COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted, international inbound U.S. leisure travel spending – adjusted for inflation – is forecast to reach $87 billion this year compared with $33 billion in 2020 and 2021, and $145 billion in 2019, the U.S. Travel Association said in June.

And some tourists say they will not let the dollar's strength spoil their fun.

"I have to enjoy New York," said Gilles Nolorgues, 48, an app designer from Paris.

'MONOPOLY MONEY'

For travelers outside the United States with dollars in their pocket, the spending is easy.

With the dollar and the euro reaching parity for the first time in 20 years in July, American tourists have been splurging on luxury goods in Paris as well as enjoying cheaper treats in London's West End, Reuters has reported. read more read more

Americans are spending 11% more on domestic and overseas travel in 2022 compared with 2019, according to consumer survey data gathered by the American Society of Travel Advisors, a trade organization.

"It feels like we're spending Monopoly money," said Ike Armstrong, 26, from California, speaking near London’s Trafalgar Square.

In Bali, Indonesia, 39-year old Johnny Follin from Los Angeles, California, said the strong dollar had allowed him to indulge more on good food, drinks and massages than he would have otherwise. The U.S. dollar has risen about 7% on the Indonesian rupiah this year.

“(For) bringing U.S. dollars here, it's the best time in ages,” said Paul Spight from behind the counter of his currency exchange in Wollongong, south of Sydney, Australia.

The U.S. dollar is up about 10% on the Aussie this year. “That really helps the spending power coming in,” Spight added.

Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, John McCrank in New York, Alun John in London, Ananda Teresia in Jakarta and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; writing and additional reporting by Michelle Price; editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 41

The city sucks
3d ago

you dont want to come to America. it sucks here right now. Democratic rule doesnt want you. SanFrancisco???? Rethink where you wanna go. CA and NY just cross them off your list, those two are the cesspools. Upstate NY is fine. Land in Syracuse and just go north and west, stay away from the east its awful.

Reply(2)
6
Duchess
2d ago

Have you been to Europe? Prices are double Over there!! This is not just a US issue. It’s global.

Reply(6)
6
Related
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#U S Travel#U S Dollar#Paris#Food Drink#British#Federal Reserve#Sterling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Argentina
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy