Ukraine war: Putin’s annexation of four regions a dangerous escalation, warns UN

Vladimir Putin will begin formally annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia tomorrow, a move the United Nations condemned, warning it would mark a “dangerous escalation” of the conflict.

Ukrainian troops have been fighting to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Putin’s campaign in Donbas, one of the regions involved.

“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky summoned his security and defence chiefs for an emergency meeting on Friday, and promised a robust response to a step he says has killed off chances of reviving peace talks.

The votes of the “sham” referendums are “worthless and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. And our reaction to recognition of the results by Russia will be very harsh,” he said.

The pro-Russian figures Moscow considers leaders of the Ukrainian regions will attend Putin’s annexation ceremony in the Kremlin.

A big concert will be held on Moscow’s Red Square, where giant video screens have been set up, with billboards proclaiming “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!”