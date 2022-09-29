ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian’s Sisters Express Concerns for How Skinny She Is Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

As Khloé Kardashian’s rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson continues to air on The Kardashians, her family is expressing concerns about her appearance — which the 38-year-old doesn’t seem to mind.

“You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” Kim Kardashian told her sister on the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians, referring to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Khloé looked honored, putting her hand on her chest and mouthing, “What?”

“I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed,’” Kim, 41, continued.

“And Kendall said it? The model?” Khloé asked.

After the Skims founder confirmed Kendall, 26, was one of the sisters who reached out, Kim added, “I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”

Thursday’s episode took place in February, two months after the Good American designer learned Tristan, 31, had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols — son Theo, born in December 2021 — after encouraging her to move forward with implanting an embryo via surrogate in late November 2021. Khloé and Tristan, who share daughter True, 4, went on to welcome their son in July after they split amid the scandal.

“It’s a lot, but I just like to isolate,” Khloé told Kim during Thursday’s episode. “And deal with things on my own and everyone has problems. … You just gotta deal with that.”

She further explained in a confessional: “Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone. This was my life for six years. … Just because somebody does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”

During her conversation with Kim, it’s also revealed that the NBA player secretly proposed to Khloé, seemingly in December 2019.

“I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was, like, a year since they had drama. So this is, like, last Valentine’s Day,” Kim said, appearing to reference Tristan kissing Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019. “And I called him, like, the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose?’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ … She didn’t tell us.”

Khloé explained what she told Tristan when he got down on one knee: “I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.’ And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth.”

Khloé’s appearance came up again when she went to Kendall’s house.

“You look so skinny,” the 818 Tequila founder said as she hugged her sister. “You feel so skinny.”

The Revenge Body alum responded, “Oh, my gosh, you’re so skinny.”

Khloé has been candid about her weight over the years, revealing in 2020 that she dropped 60 pounds after giving birth to True.

“I’m in my weight vicinity goal — I’m around 150 — it goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s, I’m like, ‘Woo!’ It’s a dream,” she said on a Poosh livestream at the time. “We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating. … I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas. But I love finger foods, and I’m not going to live a miserable life. Like, what if? You never know if tomorrow’s happening, so I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

The Kardashians debuts new episodes on Hulu every Thursday.

