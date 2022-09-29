ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Explains How Baby No. 2 Was Born With No Name, Shares Details of His Birth: ‘I Felt the Pressure’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

New experiences. After previously expanding her family with daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner candidly addressed how different her journey was the second time around.

“I feel like with my second [child], you just anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen because you’ve done it before. I feel like I was a lot more present this time,” Kylie, 25, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, September 29.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also elaborated on the decision to change her infant’s name.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” Kylie shared with Kris Jenner. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

In February, the Life of Kylie alum welcomed her second child with Travis Scott. At the time, the TV personality got honest about the transition to being a mother of two.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she explained via Instagram in March. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

One month later, the reality TV star revealed that she changed her baby boy’s name after previously calling him Wolf. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie, who also shares her 4-year-old daughter with Scott, 31, noted via Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Earlier this month, Kylie confirmed that the couple found their son’s official moniker. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” she detailed during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on September 8. “We don’t call him Wolf. We’re just not ready to share yet,” she added. “Travis likes to sometimes, like, one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until [later].”

Scroll down for details on Kylie’s first days with her second baby:

Comments / 17

nohogal
3d ago

oddly, they're making money for delaying the name of the baby for the best timing for money. It might for the show or highest bidding mag? Khloe too. It's very wierd times🤷

Reply
3
godsmack
2d ago

Who cares...She's very imature for a person with a child...grow up already

Reply(1)
9
