From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Please see below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. We are continuing to monitor subtle shifts in the forecasted track for Hurricane Ian, with some models now suggesting landfall along the central / northern coastline of South Carolina. (Georgetown and Myrtle Beach areas.) These variances bring with it the continuation of possible changes to the specific forecast for area as we go through the night. Changes as a result of this afternoon’s update have been highlighted below.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO