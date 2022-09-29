Fed-Up Parents Are Venting About What They Secretly Can't Stand Doing With Their Kids, And I'm Honestly Feeling Secondhand Catharsis

"I don't hate my child. I wanted her badly. But the mentality of, 'If you don't love every aspect of parenting, you should not be a parent' is frankly stupid.

Don't stop us from having a few moments of regret or utter frustration when we are chasing a naked toddler for the fourth time that week so that they can put on their pajamas and go to sleep so that we can work on the presentation the client wants first thing tomorrow."

— mirasha