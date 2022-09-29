ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFrzN_0iEZ2lSM00

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals.

Kristen Knapp of the Florida Health Care Association says 43 nursing homes evacuated about 3,400 residents as of Thursday morning, mostly in southwest Florida.

As many as 20 facilities had reported electricity outages, but Knapp says generators are powering those buildings. Water was shut off at some facilities, too. And one area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room.

In Orlando, residents of the Avante nursing home were evacuated to ambulances and waiting buses through floodwater in a neighborhood that doesn’t typically flood. Paramedics rolled out residents one by one on stretchers and wheelchairs. At the neighboring Palm Island at Baldwin apartment complex, cars were submerged in the parking lot.

Even as the problem was too much water in much of the state, at least nine hospitals in southwest Florida had the opposite problem.

“We have one large health system in southwest Florida that is without water in all of their facilities. And so they are fast approaching a point where they will not be able to safely take care of their patients. So that is an urgent focus to get those patients transferred,” said Mary Mayhew, the president of the Florida Hospital Association.

Mayhew said more 1,200 patients were being evacuated.

Meanwhile, other hospitals could find themselves further strained, she said.

“There is considerable effort underway to rescue individuals who also will need medical care. And to identify hospital beds available either in the region or elsewhere,” she said.

Hurricane Ian swamped HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte - just north of Fort Myers - from both above and below, as the storm surge flooded its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at the hospital, anticipating the storm would make things busy, "but we didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor," she said.

Water gushed down Wednesday from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital's sickest patients — some of them on ventilators — to other floors. Staff members resorted to towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage.

Bodine plans to spend another night at the hospital, when incoming storm injuries could make things worse.

"The ambulances may be coming soon and we don’t know where to put them in the hospital at this point," she said. “Because we’re doubled and tripled up.”

Despite the inundation, Bodine said patients have been mostly understanding and upbeat.

“For us, as much as everything is terrible and we’re exhausted ... as long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters,” Bodine said.

—————

Calvan reported from New York. Associated Press reporters Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, and Matt Sedensky in New York contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Sanibel Island, Fort Myers severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in Lee County

Areas within Lee County, including Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, are facing major damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Across Florida, at least 94 people have died in the storm, according to information compiled from local officials. Of those, about 54 were in Lee County, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Health
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Hurricanes#Above And Below#Water Level#Medical Services#General Health#Hurricane Ian
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
live5news.com

Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ABC News

ABC News

852K+
Followers
181K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy