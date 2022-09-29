ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Macron government lays out reform timeline amid strike

By Jeremy MAROT and Adam PLOWRIGHT, Clotilde GOURLET, Cyril THEOPHILOS, STEPHANE MAHE
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34J3TJ_0iEZ0xjQ00
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to push through pension reform by the middle of next year /POOL/AFP

The French government vowed on Thursday to push through pension reform by the end of the winter despite fierce opposition from unions whose first major day of strikes failed to have much impact.

A nationwide day of stoppages called by the CGT union on Thursday -- the first since President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected in April -- caused some disruption, but was not widely followed.

Several unions, including the country's biggest, did not take part, although all of them are gearing up for a months-long battle over efforts to raise the pension age.

Macron made raising the retirement age from its current level of 62 one of the key planks of his re-election campaign, arguing that the current system was unsustainable and too expensive.

"All the unions in France are against working up to 64 or 65 years. Because it's stupid," the head of the CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told France 2.

Left-wing political parties have called their own separate rallies on October 16 to demand pay rises and an end to the planned pension changes.

Though known to be in a rush to push through the changes, Macron's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced Thursday that the government would spend another few months in consultations.

"There are important questions we want to open talks about" with other political parties, unions and employers' groups, Borne told AFP.

"We're starting from the assumption that we'll be able to hold a dialogue," she added.

A bill would be voted on "before the end of the winter", she promised.

- Fresh elections? -

With deficits spiralling and public debt at historic highs, Macron views pushing back the pension age as one of the only ways the state can raise revenues without increasing taxes.

But his centrist party lost its majority in parliament in June, severely undermining his ability to make changes.

"If the president insists on declaring a social war on the people, we will respond with all the means at our disposal," the parliamentary leader of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, Mathilde Panot, warned on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said that the 44-year-old head of state would not hesitate to call fresh elections if opposition parties voted down the government over the reform.

"If all of the opposition comes together to adopt a vote of no-confidence and brings down the government, he (Macron) will let French people decide and say what sort of a majority they want," Dussopt told the LCI channel.

No opposition party has pledged to support the centrist minority government so far, but the conservative Republicans party might still be persuaded, observers say.

- Stoppages -

The strike on Thursday was followed by about one in ten teachers, according to the education ministry, leading to school closures in some areas.

One in three railway workers also stopped work, according to the CGT, leading to major cancellations on key routes including Paris-Bordeaux.

The biggest of around 200 protests nationwide was expected to draw 3,000-6,000 people in Paris on Thursday afternoon, according to a police source.

Around 4,300 people marched in the southern city of Marseille.

The strikes and demonstrations were small by historic French standards and even the last round of protests against pension reform in 2019.

Hundreds of thousands marched in 2019 and a four-week strike on Paris transport crippled the metro system in what was the longest stoppage in decades.

"I don't know anyone who wants to work for longer, but I don't know anyone who thinks they are not going to work for longer," a minister close to the president told AFP last week on condition of anonymity.

"Maybe I'm mistaken, but I'm not sure that the turnout will be as large as the unions and LFI are hoping for," the minister said of Thursday's day of action.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK's Truss says 'no shame' in climbdown amid Tory tensions

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Tuesday she felt "no shame" and vowed to press on with unpopular economic reforms despite lurching into a self-inflicted crisis just a month into her term. - Budget confusion - Truss and Kwarteng were widely reported as bringing forward a major debt reduction plan to later this month, having insisted previously that it would only come on November 23.
U.K.
AFP

EU should give tanks to Ukraine: European Parliament chief

The European Union should deliver tanks to Ukraine and speed up the procedure of having the country join the bloc, European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola told AFP Wednesday. - Ukraine's EU bid - The parliament president also reiterated her call for Ukraine to have an "accelerated" entry into the European Union. 
POLITICS
AFP

Awkward anniversary as French far-right marks 50 years

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen said her anti-immigration party was "ready to govern" Wednesday as it marked 50 years since its founding, an awkward anniversary that has highlighted her troubled relationship with her father. "From a protest party, we have become a party that is ready to govern," Marine Le Pen told parliament on Wednesday, with the reference to her father heading a mere "protest party" likely to further displease him. 
SOCIETY
AFP

Ethnic tensions dominate as Bosnia votes

Bosnians voted in general elections on Sunday, following a campaign marked by threats of secession, political infighting and fears of future turmoil as ethnic tensions in the country grow.   With threats of fresh boycotts, fears are growing of potential turmoil after the polls if the incumbent Croat co-president Zeljko Komsic -- who is widely reviled by all Croat parties that view him as a Bosniak proxy -- is re-elected.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathilde Panot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

Spain lawmakers pass bill honouring Franco-era victims

Almost five decades after the death of Francisco Franco, Spanish lawmakers passed a flagship law Wednesday seeking to honour the victims of the 1936-1939 civil war and the ensuing dictatorship. - Annulling Franco-era convictions - The new law will also annul the criminal convictions of opponents of the Franco regime and appoint a prosecutor to probe human rights abuses during the war and the ensuing dictatorship.
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina junta leader resigns, flees after coup

Burkina Faso's junta leader agreed to step down on Sunday, religious and community leaders said, two days after military officers announced his ouster in a coup that sparked internal unrest and international condemnation. The religious and community leaders also said Damiba had set "seven conditions" for stepping down.
AFRICA
AFP

Ukraine rocket artillery crews chase Russian retreat

As Russian forces regroup after being driven back from their northeastern positions, Ukrainian artillery crews are determined not to give them breathing space to build a new defensive front. But last month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine turned the battle on its head with a series of offensives led by tanks and infantry, with Kyiv's forces outflanking and isolating Russian bastions before forcing them to retreat. 
MILITARY
AFP

Pro-Russia demonstrators rally in Burkina after coup

Several dozen protestors waving Russian flags rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday, as West African envoys wrapped up a fact-finding mission following the country's second coup in less than nine months. The dramatic takeover, which ended with Damiba fleeing to neighbouring Togo, coincided with violent anti-French protests and the sudden emergence of Russian flags among demonstrators.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France 2#Paris#Public Debt#French#Cgt
AFP

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
WORLD
AFP

Elon Musk in row with Zelensky over Russia 'peace plan'

US billionaire Elon Musk was embroiled in a social media spat with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday over his ideas on ending Russia's invasion. Musk later said Moscow could announce a full mobilisation, leading to a "full war" where "death on both sides will be devastating" given Russia's far larger population.
BUSINESS
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the South Asian nation's growing reliance on China, a study group recommended Tuesday. Instead, the United States can "help build Pakistan's capacity for transparency and compliance" on Chinese loans and can reduce reliance on China by encouraging investment by US companies and others, it said.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Homemade 'DIY' weapons boost Ukraine war arsenal

In a metal workshop in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, a homemade anti-drone system waits to be mounted on a military pick-up truck. For several weeks, Iranian kamikaze drones used by Russia have been attacking southern cities like Kryvyi Rih, terrorising the population.
MILITARY
AFP

Oil jumps but dollar bruised on US data

Oil prices jumped Monday on expectations of an OPEC output cut, while weak US data sent stocks higher amid rising hopes central banks may be able to ease off interest rate hikes. - Oil spikes before OPEC - Oil prices leapt on reports that OPEC and its allies are considering a major output cut to stem a price plunge caused by demand worries.
BUSINESS
AFP

US to impose 'further costs' this week on Iran over crackdown: Biden

President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will place "further costs" on Iran in response to the violent crackdown against "peaceful protestors" in the country. "This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors. 
POTUS
AFP

OPEC+ delivers Biden diplomatic slap with output cut

President Joe Biden got a diplomatic slap in the face Wednesday with the OPEC+ cartel's decision to ignore both his efforts at isolating Russia and desperate attempts to hold down fuel prices ahead of midterm elections. And with just five weeks before midterm elections where the Democrats hope to cling on to control of Congress, Biden was having some success.
POTUS
AFP

EU pushes to impose Iran sanctions over Mahsa Amini 'killing'

The European Union said Tuesday it was weighing tough new sanctions on Iran over a lethal crackdown on protests sparked by the "killing" of Mahsa Amini, after a similar move by the United States. - 'Hypocrisy' - Iran on Tuesday accused the United States of "hypocrisy" in invoking human rights to impose fresh punitive measures.
PROTESTS
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy