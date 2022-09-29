Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders

Police have identified the 73-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as the man crossed Frankford Avenue with his cane.

Police say a 20-year-old man driving a gold Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street and came to stop at a stop sign.

He then made a left turn going northbound on Frankford Avenue and struck the 73-year-old pedestrian.

Police say the driver continued on and drove over the victim before fleeing the scene northbound on Frankford Avenue.

The victim, identified as Joseph Lawson of Chippendale Street, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver surrendered to 2nd Police District Headquarters on Wednesday night where he was arrested.

"All of a sudden you hear a big bang," recalled Allen Murphy, manager of the MAACO auto body shop which is located nearby at Frankford Avenue and Chippendale Street. "I'm thinking maybe it's an accident or something."

Murphy saw the aftermath of the incident and said he even made eye contact with the driver.

"He looked like he was shocked too, but when he hit him, he kept going and he stopped a little bit when he saw me. Then he just sped right down the street," Murphy said.

The staff at MAACO knows the victim well. They said he lived up the street and often stopped by to chat.

Manager Frank Ambrosano said he spoke with him a few minutes before the incident.

"It's really disturbing and it makes you pretty angry because like, have some decency...you committed something wrong, you should at least stop, make sure the guy is OK. How do you just drive off like that?" said Ambrosano.

Employees said they cross the street daily to go to the corner store. Now they're wondering if they'll get hit next.

"In Philadelphia today, you know how it is," said Ambrosano. "How many times people have been hit - just the driving nowadays...it's ridiculous. It's not safe anymore really."

Police have not yet identified the driver.