Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From 2nd Husband Dan Jewett After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Going her own way. MacKenzie Scott, who was formerly married to Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, after less than two years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by the New York Times, Scott, 52, initially filed for divorce from Jewett, 47, on Monday, September 26. The documents state that the exes share a written separation contract, which MacKenzie is asking the court to uphold in their split.

The contract will be used to divide their possessions, property, assets and debts.

Jewett, for his part, signed papers on September 19 that say he does not contest the divorce. The division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement.

The former couple — who tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in March 2021 — reportedly met through a school in Seattle, Washington, which her four children — three sons and one daughter, whom she shares with ex Bezos, 58 — attended.

Speculation of a rocky relationship between the pair first sparked earlier this year when Jewett’s name disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. Her Amazon bio, meanwhile, also has no mention of her second husband.

Scott tied the knot with the science teacher two years after she announced her split from the former Amazon CEO after 25 years of marriage.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” a joint statement via Twitter read in January 2019. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Hours after the duo’s divorce news, however, multiple outlets reported that Bezos had been seeing his friend Patrick Whitesell’s then-wife, Lauren Sánchez, for eight months, with a source telling Us Weekly that the couple were “serious about each other.”

In April 2019, Bezos and Scott once again took to Twitter to announce that they had finalized their divorce. One day later, Lauren and Patrick filed to end their marriage, which was settled in October of that same year.