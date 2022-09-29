Coolio has died. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper passed away suddenly while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned. Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news. The rapper — whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom in his pal's home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor.The friend called EMTs, and responders pronounced the musician dead on the scene. The emergency service workers believe he suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ; however, Coolio's cause of death has not been determined.The...

