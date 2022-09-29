ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
In Touch Weekly

Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made

Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
RadarOnline

Coolio Dead At 59, Legendary Rapper Found By Friend In Bathroom

Coolio has died. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper passed away suddenly while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned. Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news. The rapper — whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom in his pal's home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor.The friend called EMTs, and responders pronounced the musician dead on the scene. The emergency service workers believe he suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ; however, Coolio's cause of death has not been determined.The...
BET

Exclusive: Snoop Dogg And Wife Shante Broadus Detail How Their Daughter Cori’s Early Lupus Diagnosis Inspired Their New Line Of Head Scarves

When it comes to branding, few do it better than Snoop Dogg. But when it’s a family affair, any sort of launch is far more personal and special. Last week, in collaboration with beauty supply corporation Annie, The Doggfather, along with his wife Shante Broadus and their daughter Cori Broadus, officially launched The Broadus Collection – a line of scarves that serve a plethora of purposes, including one that really hits home for the trio and the rest of their family.
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
E! News

E! News

