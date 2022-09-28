Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Has Adam Wainwright lost his spot in the Wild Card rotation?
The Cardinals legend has been come up big all season, but his struggles in September may have lost Wainwright his spot in the Wild Card rotation. Adam Wainwright has been more than the St. Louis Cardinals could ask for in 2022. At 41 years old, Wainwright has thrown 187 innings with an 11-11 record and a 3.51 ERA. For most of the season, the right-hander has been the go to guy in the Cardinal rotation, but recent struggles now put his reliability into question.
CBS News
Jason Heyward says leaving Cubs and playing somewhere else will be tough
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Jason Heyward hasn't played since June because of a knee issue, and now, the Cubs recently announced they will be releasing him. Heyward will be released after this season, before the final year of his eight-year contract. Heyward is one of just three players left from the...
Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand
ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina. It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation. If you’re planning on going to see...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
theScore
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
KSDK
Key decisions loom for Cardinals as they look to set rotation, roster for wild-card series
ST. LOUIS — With their 13th division title since 2000 secured, the Cardinals’ attention for the final week of the regular season can now shift to preparing for the wild-card series. The decisions that the front office, manager Oli Marmol and the coaching staff have to make will...
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
FOX Sports
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
FOX Sports
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
FOX Sports
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs
KSDK
Cardinals fans can sign 'thank you' for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
Cards fans can sign giant greeting cards for the retiring players. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are signing off but fans can say "thank you."
fishstripes.com
25-year Marliniversary: Alou’s walk-off gives Marlins 2-0 series lead in NLDS
KSDK
Ritenour Huskies prepares to take on the Lindbergh Flyers tonight
