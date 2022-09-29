ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Judge ties Maris AL mark with 61st HR, lifts Yanks over Jays

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQI8P_0iEW3UMT00

TORONTO (AP) — When Tim Mayza made a mistake pitch, Aaron Judge made sure the Blue Jays left-hander wound up on the wrong end of history.

Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Mayza said he was trying to attack Judge with sinkers in the hopes of inducing a ground ball, but missed his spot.

“Just one too many good pitches over the plate to a really good hitter,” Mayza said.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

“When I hit it, I thought I got enough, but it’s been a couple of games since I did that,” Judge said.

Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.

The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.

Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.

“As soon as he hit it I was like ‘OK, that’s gone,’” Maris Jr. said. “Then it was just a matter of enjoying him run the bases and giving his mom a big old hug and just enjoying the moment.”

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.

Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Judge had gone seven games without a home run — his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees’ 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season.

The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.

Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

The Yankees (96-59), who clinched their 20th AL East title in a night earlier, won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Toronto (87-69) held on to the top spot in the wild card race despite its second straight loss. The Blue Jays are 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay and two games in front of Seattle.

Gerit Cole (13-7) allowed three runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Cole was perfect through five before Danny Jansen homered leading off the sixth. Cole struck out four, matching the Yankees season record of 248 set by Ron Guidry in 1978.

“I think it’s more special because of what Aaron did tonight,” Cole said.

New York scored three in the first off Mitch White, but Toronto tied it in a three-run sixth that included Bo Bichette’s RBI single and Vladimir Guerrero’s sacrifice fly.

SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

One day after clinching the division, manager Aaron Boone tapped first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres as assistant managers for the finale in Toronto. Boone said he and Rizzo worked on the lineup together.

TUNED IN

Tuesday’s game drew a peak audience of 901,000 on YES, making it the network’s most viewed game since Derek Jeter’s final game on Sept. 25, 2014. The game had a peak audience of 1.29 million on Canadian TV.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (right toe inflammation) is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday’s series opener against Baltimore.

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (203, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday.

Blue Jays: RHP Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.48 ERA) goes for the Red Sox on Friday against Toronto.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Ron Guidry
Person
Matt Buschmann
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Nick Pivetta
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#The Blue Jays#American League#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays
The Associated Press

Braves look for 100th win this season, host the Mets

New York Mets (98-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (99-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Mets +110; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
AOL Corp

Home of longtime Knicks, ESPN announcer Mike Breen destroyed in enormous fire

The Long Island home of Mike Breen, longtime play-by-play announcer for the New York Knicks and ESPN's NBA coverage, has been destroyed in a huge fire. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, which later confirmed the fire to TMZ, reported to Breen's home at 4:03 a.m. to find a "fully involved" house fire. The fire department posted a photo on Instagram which shows the entire structure engulfed in flames.
MANHASSET, NY
The Associated Press

Astros and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (86-72, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (103-55, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (14-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -169, Rays +144; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Padres and White Sox play to decide series winner

Chicago White Sox (78-80, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-71, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-7, 4.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-9, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 165 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, White Sox +134;...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Pirates play the Cardinals looking to stop road slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Pirates +178; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. He has 2,211 RBIs, three behind Babe Ruth for the second-most in major league history. “It’s really hard to even really fathom because how long that would take for any individual to to do that,” Dickerson said. “It’s amazing. I don’t think anybody can really comprehend it unless you played with him every single year and watched it. I don’t think you can really put it in words.” Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy