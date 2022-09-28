Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO