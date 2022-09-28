Read full article on original website
Related
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House...
Schumer Breaks With Pelosi, Says House Democrats 'In Trouble': Report
Chuck Schumer was overheard telling Senate colleagues his party was in trouble during dinner at a D.C. restaurant. But is his pessimism warranted?
Democrats' Chances of Keeping Both House and Senate Are Improving: Polls
The Democrats' chances of winning both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections are improving, based on an analysis by national poll tracker FiveThirtyEight. President Joe Biden's party is currently favored to win the Senate, while Republicans are favored to win the House, but the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector
Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”
Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage. The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Latest Herschel Walker Senate campaign poll revealed
Football legend Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican Senate candidate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The race could prove pivotal in deciding which political party controls the Senate following November’s 2022 midterm elections. Though the only poll that counts is on Election Day, Walker (seen...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
Business Insider
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'
Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer told senators they won't be voting until after the midterms. But he also warned of an "extremely, underline extremely, busy agenda" in the lame duck session.
The Senate will next vote on Monday, Nov. 14. What's happening: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Senate will not vote until after the midterm election, allowing incumbents to stay home and campaign. The Senate was originally scheduled to be in session for two weeks in October....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Prominent Republican Endorses Democrat Against Trump Candidate in Oklahoma
A prominent Oklahoma Republican has formally endorsed a Democrat running for the state's open U.S. Senate seat against her GOP opponent backed by former President Donald Trump. Kendra Horn, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, revealed the endorsement from Kris Steele on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a...
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Far-right "constitutional sheriffs" now turn to hunting "fraud" in midterm elections
A controversial group of right-wing sheriffs that has spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and propagated Donald Trump's Big Lie is now vowing to monitor this year's midterm elections through surveillance of drop boxes and a hotline for reporting purported election fraud. The Constitutional Sheriffs and...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
U.S. Senate Advances Bill to Avoid Shutdown After Manchin Pulls his Energy Plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0