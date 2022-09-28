ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”
Latest Herschel Walker Senate campaign poll revealed

Football legend Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican Senate candidate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The race could prove pivotal in deciding which political party controls the Senate following November’s 2022 midterm elections. Though the only poll that counts is on Election Day, Walker (seen...
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'

Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
Chuck Schumer told senators they won't be voting until after the midterms. But he also warned of an "extremely, underline extremely, busy agenda" in the lame duck session.

The Senate will next vote on Monday, Nov. 14. What's happening: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Senate will not vote until after the midterm election, allowing incumbents to stay home and campaign. The Senate was originally scheduled to be in session for two weeks in October....
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
