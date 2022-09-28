ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS expanding Medicaid initiatives in Massachusetts and Oregon

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Medicaid Section 1115 demonstration initiatives in Massachusetts and Oregon, both of which aim to test improvements in coverage, access and quality. The idea is to ensure more eligible people retain Medicaid coverage, including by approving Oregon's demonstration to keep children enrolled...
beckerspayer.com

13 best-rated Medicaid plans in 2022

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing Medicaid plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
Fox News

Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Washington Examiner

Biden's Medicaid expansion ignores the program's problems and opens it to abuse

On Aug. 31, the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a 300-page proposed rule aimed at expanding Obamacare’s fast-track Medicaid enrollment policies, fostering even greater dependency on government. Specifically, the proposed rule would expedite Medicaid enrollment and limit eligibility reviews, making it easier for ineligible people to continue receiving benefits. This rule will mean more people on public programs, greater costs, and fewer safeguards in place to protect the program from waste, fraud, and abuse. This express lane rule should be stopped in its tracks.
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
msn.com

University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
beckerspayer.com

7 payers receive first NCQA accreditation for health equity

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has recognized nine healthcare organizations, including seven payers, for their work to address care inequities. The new accreditation program, Health Equity Accreditation Plus, recognizes organizations that partner with community groups, offer clinical and social resources, collect data on social determinants and are transparent about that data, according to a Sept. 28 news release.
beckerspayer.com

'Very challenging': How focus group participants describe issues with Medicaid communication, enrollment

Medicaid beneficiaries say communicating with the agency is difficult, and the reapplication process is confusing and cumbersome. Jessica Greene, PhD, Luciano Chair of Health Care Policy at the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College in New York City, and Diane Gibson, PhD, professor at the Marxe School, conducted focus groups with Medicaid beneficiaries in 13 states. The researchers detailed their participants' responses in a Sept. 29 article for Health Affairs.
Idaho Capital Sun

Volunteer pilots offer to fly patients in states like Idaho to abortion clinics

Now that Idaho’s trigger law banning nearly all abortion procedures at any stage of pregnancy is in effect, one of the closest abortion clinics is at least a four-hour drive from the Treasure Valley.   Millions of Americans who live in states that have banned abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade […] The post Volunteer pilots offer to fly patients in states like Idaho to abortion clinics appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
beckerspayer.com

Icario launches Medicaid redetermination service

Health consumer engagement company Icario is launching a Medicaid redetermination service, designed at streamlining the re-enrollment process with many Medicaid beneficiaries set to lose coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Around 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the public health emergency ends. The redetermination service, which...
beckerspayer.com

Florida Blue, Centene pledge millions to hurricane relief efforts

Centene and Florida Blue are among the largest donors to Florida's disaster fund support recovery from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the state's first lady, Casey DeSantis. Centene Charitable Foundation and Florida Blue have each pledged $1 million to the fund. Medicaid managed care organization Simply Healthcare...
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
beckerspayer.com

7 payer responses to Hurricane Ian

Health insurers have responded to Hurricane Ian by authorizing prescription refills, waiving prior authorizations, and adding emergency resources and support. The storm, one of the worst in Florida history, made landfall on the peninsula's Southwestern coast Sept. 28. More than 2 million people are without power in Florida as of Sept. 29, The New York Times reported.
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 14 stories to know

From premium decreases and study findings to star ratings and plan expansions, here are 14 Medicare Advantage stories Becker's has reported since Sept. 12. Monthly premiums for Medicare Advantage plans are expected to decrease around 8 percent next year, CMS said Sept. 29. AHIP President Matt Eyles lauded the decrease in a statement.
