Poets and Quants

Illinois Gies’ Latest Innovation: Stackable Degrees & Credentials

When Gies College of Business launched its innovative, highly disruptive online MBA in 2016, it did so with students like Eric Scott in mind. The marketing and communications leader spent the lion’s share of his career working in sports, with stints in media and public relations for the University of Northern Colorado, the University of North Florida, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Jacksonville Armada, a professional soccer club. He’d thought about an MBA for nearly 15 years, but could never fit it into the growing demands of his work and family.
Poets and Quants

Another Top-20 B-School Reports An Increase In MBA Applications

It’s a party of three. The Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina is the third B-school this fall to report an increase in MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle — a cycle that saw declines at just about every other U.S. school. Amid a strong...
