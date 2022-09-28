MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are ending the work and school off with another day of wonderful weather. It has been absolutely marvelous for the entire week. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Overnight lows are in the lower 40s. As we continue throughout the day winds will begin to increase from the north over 10 mph. Dry conditions do remain over the area and there is no relief from the rain any time soon. Open burning is still discouraged as we head into the weekend. Wildfires will spread quickly as high winds and wind gusts remain. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe.

