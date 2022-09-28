Read full article on original website
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation. “Inmates have...
EMEPA helping restore power in Florida
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ian left over 2.7 million people without power in the state of Florida. East Mississippi Electric Power Association crews left Friday morning to lend a helping hand. Nineteen employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles and rebuilding the distribution center...
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
Wonderful fall weather, but still a risk of fire weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well. Sunshine is going to persist as there won’t be a cloud in the sky so go out and enjoy this beautiful weather. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the day today with lows dropping into the upper 40s later tonight. Winds across the area will be a little breezy as we could see winds from 10-15 mph, this has prompted a limited threat of wildfire conditions so please head local burn bans.
Week six of Football Friday final scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Final scores from East Mississippi and West Alabama after week six of Football Friday.
We are closing out the week with another beautiful fall day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are ending the work and school off with another day of wonderful weather. It has been absolutely marvelous for the entire week. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Overnight lows are in the lower 40s. As we continue throughout the day winds will begin to increase from the north over 10 mph. Dry conditions do remain over the area and there is no relief from the rain any time soon. Open burning is still discouraged as we head into the weekend. Wildfires will spread quickly as high winds and wind gusts remain. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe.
After a brief spell as a tropical storm, Ian returns to hurricane strength
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, Ian is a hurricane. It briefly fell down to tropical storm strength early Thursday, but it became a Category 1 hurricane again by Thursday afternoon as it moved over the warm Western Atlantic waters. At the time it was upgraded back to a hurricane, it had maximum sustained winds of 75mph.
