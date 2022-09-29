"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most Underwhelming Travel Experience From Around The World

Related
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
Not Just Sandals: 7 All-Inclusive Resorts That Offer a True 5-Star Experience
Does the phrase “all-inclusive” have you envisioning mediocre meals, watered-down martinis and crowded pools overrun with spring breakers? With some extravagant exceptions—African safaris, a cruise to Antarctica, a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express—all-inclusive getaways haven’t historically been synonymous with sophistication and luxury. But the category is in the throes of its own pandemic pivot: the last two years have seen the emergence of a new crop of all-inclusive resorts promising travelers a far more elevated experience. “Following the stress and chaos of the pandemic, many travelers were intrigued by the simplicity of the all-inclusive model,” says Mark Hoenig, co-founder of...
Asian Americans Are Sharing Their Experiences Of Racism While Traveling Abroad, And It How It Compares To Racism In The US
"This was the most blatant form of racism I experienced in a long time, and I still think about it to this day."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable
Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sharon Stone has an epic response to an ex-partner who dumped her because she refused to get Botox
'I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful.'
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight
There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 5 Things I Would Never Do When Traveling’
Don’t walk around barefoot, don’t ignore the safety briefing, don’t be rude to cabin crew, and don’t clap when the plane lands. Whether spoken or unspoken, these are just some of the cardinal rules you should obey (for your safety and just basic social cues) while on a plane. The pandemic really affected the travel industry, but as things open up and get back to normal, former and current flight attendants like Kat Kamalani are taking to TikTok to share their tips for traveling.
Police escorted 200 passengers from a plane after it landed because 1 'inadvertently' missed security before boarding
Qantas said a passenger boarded a flight from Sydney to Melbourne after being allowed to pass from an unscreened to a screened area of the airport.
BuzzFeed
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0