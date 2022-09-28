Read full article on original website
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
ESPN
Four fighters to watch from Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series
Just like in previous seasons, Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series brought in MMA prospects from around the world, giving them a chance to make a name for themselves in UFC. After 43 of the competitors earned contracts, the most ever in a season, there are plenty of new...
UFC・
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd has new home and weight class, signing with Professional Fighters League as featherweight
One week after being released by the UFC, Aspen Ladd has a new home with the PFL. Ladd (9-3) has signed on to compete in PFL's 2023 regular season as a featherweight, she and the promotion announced Tuesday. The PFL's season format has not previously included a female featherweight division, only lightweight.
UFC・
Has Brooks Koepka's wife let the big secret slip? Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for earning world ranking points at this week's event in Thailand... in what would be a HUGE move by the Saudi-backed rebel tour
It appears LIV Golf might have solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points by playing in its events. Amid reports surfacing on Wednesday that LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF・
ESPN
Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek finish his 400-meter race at the 1992 Olympics, dies at 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek finish the 400-meter semifinal at the 1992 Olympics -- one of sport's most memorable moments -- has died at the age of 81. Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.
ESPN
Conor Benn fails drugs test, Chris Eubank Jr. fight hangs in the balance
Conor Benn's fight against Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday hangs in the balance after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said the contest was "not in the interests of boxing" following Benn's positive drugs test. The BBBofC, which oversees professional boxing in the UK, has said the fight is...
