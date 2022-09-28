ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Four fighters to watch from Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series

Just like in previous seasons, Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series brought in MMA prospects from around the world, giving them a chance to make a name for themselves in UFC. After 43 of the competitors earned contracts, the most ever in a season, there are plenty of new...
UFC
Daily Mail

Has Brooks Koepka's wife let the big secret slip? Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for earning world ranking points at this week's event in Thailand... in what would be a HUGE move by the Saudi-backed rebel tour

It appears LIV Golf might have solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points by playing in its events. Amid reports surfacing on Wednesday that LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Charlie Campbell
Person
Bo Nickal
Person
Alex Morgan
ESPN

Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek finish his 400-meter race at the 1992 Olympics, dies at 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek finish the 400-meter semifinal at the 1992 Olympics -- one of sport's most memorable moments -- has died at the age of 81. Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy