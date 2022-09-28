Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek finish the 400-meter semifinal at the 1992 Olympics -- one of sport's most memorable moments -- has died at the age of 81. Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.

