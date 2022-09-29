ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reQGC_0iEUdyty00

Australia could have tough new data protection laws in place this year in an urgent response to a cyberattack that stole from a telecommunications company the personal data of 9.8 million customers, the attorney-general said Thursday.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the government would make “urgent reforms” to the Privacy Act following the unprecedented hack last week on Optus, Australia ’s second-largest wireless carrier.

Dreyfus said “I think it’s possible” for the law to be changed in the four remaining weeks that Parliament is scheduled to sit this year.

"I’m going to be looking very hard over the next four weeks at whether or not we can get reforms to the Privacy Act into the Parliament before the end of the year,” Dreyfus told reporters. Parliament next sits on Oct. 25.

Dreyfus said penalties for failing to protect personal data had to be increased so that corporate boards could not dismiss fines as a “cost of doing business.”

The “absolutely huge amounts” of customer data companies held for years would have to be justified under the amended law, Dreyfus said.

“Companies need to look at data storage not as an asset, but as a liability or a potential liability,” Dreyfus said. “For too long we have had companies solely looking at data as an asset that they can use commercially."

The government blames lax cybersecurity at Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., also known as Singtel, for the theft of current and former customers’ personal information.

Singtel apologized in a statement issued Wednesday by its management saying, “We are deeply sorry to everyone affected by the data theft.”

“Since the incident, our focus has been on supporting Optus’ efforts to help impacted customers and strengthen their security controls,” the statement said.

“Information security is of paramount importance to the Singtel Group and a top priority across all of its business units and we invest significant resources to continually strengthen our defenses against emerging threats,” the statement added.

The data included passport, driver’s license and national health care identification numbers which could be used for identity theft and fraud.

Authorities are critical of Optus’ initial failure to disclose that Medicare numbers were among the stolen data. That became apparent Tuesday when the hacker dumped the records of 10,000 customers on the dark web — six days after Optus discovered the cyberattack.

The urgent legislative response is separate from a broader review of the Privacy Act that began three years ago. The law was passed in 1988 and critics argue it badly needs to be adapted to the digital age.

Optus could potentially be fined a maximum 2 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) for breaching the Privacy Act, the government said.

It could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars over a similar security breach under European Union laws, the government said.

Submissions to the Privacy Act review have suggested penalties for breaches equivalent to 10% of revenue from Australian operations.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has argued against increased fines, telling the Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday: “Honestly, I’m not sure what penalties benefit anybody.”

Optus maintains it was the target of a sophisticated cyberattack that penetrated several layers of security.

After an emergency meeting with banking and consumer regulators, Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones said “fraudsters” and “scammers” were already beginning to use the stolen data, which includes phone numbers and email addresses.

With personal information stolen from 38% of Australia’s population of 26 million in the hack, “you can’t overestimate the impact of this breach on consumer issues,” Jones said.

He warned compromised Optus customers against activating URLs they receive by text or email because they could be from criminals attempting to steal more information.

“We’re all working as best as we can to try and work our way through the long tail of problems that is going to be a consequence of this massive data breach,” Jones said.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

More than 130 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dreyfus
The Guardian

British Steel owner reportedly asking for urgent financial help from government

The owner of British Steel, the UK’s second-biggest steel producer, is understood to be seeking an urgent package of financial support from the government. Jingye Group, which bought the company out of insolvency just two years ago, has told ministers that its two blastfurnaces are unlikely to remain feasible unless the Scunthorpe-headquartered company is granted financial aid, Sky News has reported.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching

Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Information Security#Data Breach#Data Theft#Optus#Parliament#Singtel
BBC

Mini-budget: PM to meet head of OBR following market turmoil

Liz Truss will meet the head of the UK's independent economic forecaster later after days of market turmoil. In an unusual move, the prime minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will meet the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to discuss the fallout after last week's mini-budget. The watchdog...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Australia
getnews.info

AVRillo ranked among the Best UK Conveyancers

AVRillo is an award-winning conveyancing services provider serving residential and commercial clients in London. AVRillo has become one of the top-rated conveyancing lawyers providing firms in the UK due to their hard work, organized approach to solving matters, and passionate lawyers who are there to help out the clients. It is due to this approach that they have been able to make a name for themselves. They have also been ranked as Top 100 Best Workplaces’, ranked 7th in the UK’s Great Workplaces for Women, UK’s Best Trainer, and overall Best UK Conveyancers.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says

Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
ECONOMY
getnews.info

System Integration Solutions Introduces CorpoSign, an Innovative Decentralized Identity Wallet

Systems Integration Solutions LLC is a Lithuania-based company specializing in innovative technical solutions in information technology. SIS is working with the EBSI blockchain infrastructure to create EIF, European Identification Framework. In the early months of 2018, the EU and the Member States concluded that blockchain technologies offer too many advantages...
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

BBC World Service Journalists To Be Asked To Relocate Away From UK As 380 Set To Lose Jobs In Digital-First Move

UPDATE 03:46 a.m PT: The BBC has confirmed the relocation of some of its World Service journalists away from the UK as it gets set to introduce a digital-first model that will see a net loss of around 382 jobs. The proposals, which come as part of a £30M ($32.7M) World Service savings drive, will see seven more language services moving to digital only, the closure of BBC Arabic radio and BBC Persian radio and the ending of some TV and radio programs. More than half of the 41 language services will become digital once the proposals have been implemented. London teams...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

849K+
Followers
181K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy