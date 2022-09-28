Read full article on original website
Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended
Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
Bluey 'cocaine' shock: Cops discover toy stashed with white powder during drug bust – as guns are seized and four men arrested
Four men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside a 'Bluey' the blue heeler toy. Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay, in New South Wales, to Queensland last month, with officers finding white powder hidden inside the toy from the international smash hit children's show on the ABC.
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...
Leicester disorder: Police make eight more arrests
Police have made eight further arrests as part of their investigation into disorder in East Leicester. Leicestershire Police said the latest arrests, in the week up to Friday 30 September, had taken the total up to 55. Major disorder broke out on Saturday 17 September amid tensions between parts of...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Elderly Couple Caught Trafficking 22 Pounds of Crystal Meth
The substance was found concealed in the lining of the couple's suitcases.
Student, 19, shot dead in her own home after turning down marriage proposal from older man
A TEENAGE girl has been shot dead in Egypt after turning down a marriage proposal from an older man. Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar, 19, a physical education student, was shot in the back outside her family home after she and her family both rejected the proposal. Her killer was 29-year-old Ahmed...
Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate
Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Delaware couple faces 646 charges after allegedly starving, force-feeding, and torturing their 2 children
KENT COUNTY, Del. (TCD) -- A couple faces 646 charges for the alleged abuse, neglect, and torture of their two children. According to a Department of Justice news release posted by the Delaware attorney general, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, allegedly abused their children over the course of 20 months. The two reportedly forced the children to "stand for long periods of time."
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity
The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
