Public Safety

Daily Mail

Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended

Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bluey 'cocaine' shock: Cops discover toy stashed with white powder during drug bust – as guns are seized and four men arrested

Four men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside a 'Bluey' the blue heeler toy. Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay, in New South Wales, to Queensland last month, with officers finding white powder hidden inside the toy from the international smash hit children's show on the ABC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end

A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...
HEALTH
BBC

Leicester disorder: Police make eight more arrests

Police have made eight further arrests as part of their investigation into disorder in East Leicester. Leicestershire Police said the latest arrests, in the week up to Friday 30 September, had taken the total up to 55. Major disorder broke out on Saturday 17 September amid tensions between parts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
truecrimedaily

Delaware couple faces 646 charges after allegedly starving, force-feeding, and torturing their 2 children

KENT COUNTY, Del. (TCD) -- A couple faces 646 charges for the alleged abuse, neglect, and torture of their two children. According to a Department of Justice news release posted by the Delaware attorney general, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, allegedly abused their children over the course of 20 months. The two reportedly forced the children to "stand for long periods of time."
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity

The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
IOWA STATE

