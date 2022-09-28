Read full article on original website
Edwardsville, Coming Off Big Win Over Maroons, Plays At Alton, While Warriors Meet Kahoks In Key Week Six Football Match-Ups
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High football team, coming off a big 70-0 win over Belleville West at home last week, travels to Alton for an important Southwestern Conference game Friday night at Public School Stadium, while Collinsville, winners of four straight after a season-opening loss to Belleville East, goes to Granite City as the area football teams prepare to play week six of the season this weekend.
Tigers Defeat Redbirds In Football Rivalry To Improve To 5-1 On Season
ALTON - Friday night saw a gridiron rivalry renewed at Public School Stadium, where Alton hosted Edwardsville and the visiting Tigers captured this meeting, 51-6. It didn’t always look like a comfortable Edwardsville win, the first quarter saw both teams score touchdowns and the Tigers only led by an extra point. Jordan Bush had a short rushing touchdown about five minutes into the action, and the Redbirds answered with a 54-yard touchdown pitch and catch from quarterback Graham McAfoos to senior wideout Byron Stampley Jr.
Edwardsville at Alton Football 9-30-22
The Redbirds host the Tigers in Alton.
Edwardsville at Alton Play of the Game 9-30-22
The Tigers go deep for this week's play of the game.
Edwardsville at Alton Halftime Performance 9-30-22
The Marching 100 performs at halftime during their football game versus Edwardsville.
Gail Marie Hutchins
Gail Marie Hutchins, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away at her home at 4:45 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born June 17, 1942, in Granite City to the late Orris Jewel & Julia Marie (Stodnick) Stewart. She and Royce Michael Hutchins...
EHS' Jonathan Stumpf, Grace Ramsey and Selin Aktuna Are Honored As National Merit Scholarship Commended Students
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School senior Jonathan Stumpf has been named a 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist, while fellow seniors Grace Ramsey and Selin Aktuna were named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students. Stumpf is one of 16,000 students across the country who qualified as a semifinalist based on his...
L&C Students Enjoy the Weather and Fun at Fall Fest
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed autumn’s arrival during Fall Fest 2022 on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Students celebrated with music, food, contests and lots of giveaways. Article continues after sponsor message. The Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Club was just one of the many represented at the...
