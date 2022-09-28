ALTON - Friday night saw a gridiron rivalry renewed at Public School Stadium, where Alton hosted Edwardsville and the visiting Tigers captured this meeting, 51-6. It didn’t always look like a comfortable Edwardsville win, the first quarter saw both teams score touchdowns and the Tigers only led by an extra point. Jordan Bush had a short rushing touchdown about five minutes into the action, and the Redbirds answered with a 54-yard touchdown pitch and catch from quarterback Graham McAfoos to senior wideout Byron Stampley Jr.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO