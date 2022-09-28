Read full article on original website
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Daily Beast
How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger
Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.
What happens to your brain on psychedelics? Experts explain the benefits and risks
The global market for psychedelics is expected to reach $8 billion by 2029—up from $2.9 billion in 2021. In 1966, Harvard psychologist Timothy Leary, who was exploring the impact of psychedelics on the mind, famously encouraged Americans to “tune in, turn on, and drop out.” More than 50 years later, Americans are listening.
Ketamine Infusions Show Growing Promise for Treating Anxiety and Depression
Ketamine, a substance traditionally used as an anesthetic, has been found to be beneficial for treating mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Pyschiatry revealed that people who received intravenous ketamine treatments showed clear improvement in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation symptoms.
ALS drug's approval draws cheers from patients, questions from skeptics
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a controversial new drug for the fatal condition known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. The decision is being hailed by patients and their advocates, but questioned by some scientists. Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass., was approved based on a...
Marijuana And Antidepressants: What You Need To Know Before Mixing Them
You don't need a study to recognize that mood elevation is one of the prime reasons people consume marijuana. It is, after all, called “getting high.” Still, studies do exist, such as one in the journal Depression and Anxiety that notes that easing anxiety is among the top five symptoms for which people in North America use medical marijuana.
Antidepressants Work Better Than Sugar Pills Only 15 Percent of the Time
Five years ago Mark Horowitz seemed an unlikely skeptic of psycho-pharmaceuticals. He had been taking the popular antidepressant Lexapro virtually every day for 15 years. He was so fascinated by the drugs that he spent three years hunched over a dish of human brain cells in a laboratory at King's College London, measuring the effect of human stress hormones and drugs like Prozac and Zoloft.
Benzinga
Psyched: Autopsy Reveals Death By Ketamine, LSD-Like Drugs Without Hallucinations, DEA & Right To Try Psilocybin
Amended Autopsy Confirms Elijah McClain Died From Ketamine Injected By Paramedics Called By Cops. Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man with no arrest record, was forcibly detained by police in Aurora Colorado in August 2019 while walking home from a local supermarket following a 911 call that his behavior was ‘sketchy.’
Nature.com
Psychedelic research and the real world
Clinical trials of psychedelic drugs impose constraints that make it difficult to judge how effective they will be in treating people. Paul S. Appelbaum is a psychiatrist and medical ethicist at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute in New York City. You have full access to this...
News-Medical.net
New compound triggers the same anti-depressant action as rapidly acting psychedelic drugs
While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the 'trip' could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
AOL Corp
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed cognitive decline for people in early stages of the disease
The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: A breakthrough in insomnia drugs thanks to sleepy dogs!
Do you struggle to stay alert during the day and find yourself drifting, involuntarily, off to sleep when you're watching TV or doing something monotonous? If so, you are probably sleeping badly at night. Common reasons for that include stress, snoring and sleep apnoea (where breathing stops and starts during...
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Psych Centra
Is There a Link Between Schizophrenia and Writing?
Symptoms of schizophrenia can make writing more challenging. But this hasn’t stopped famous authors from telling their stories. Schizophrenia symptoms include involuntary nerve movements that can make writing and handwriting more challenging. Other symptoms including disorganized thinking can also interfere with a person’s ability to write. Notable writers...
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
psychologytoday.com
Psychedelics Come of Age
Psychedelics have a long history of scientific research being complicated by intermingled personal use and stigmas. In 1967, the same year "Hair" the musical opened on broadway, psychedelics dismissed as too mercurial and wild for anyone to take seriously. Today, with advanced technology to test our hypotheses, the field of...
Psychiatric Times
Management of Patients With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
What treatments are available for those with older age bipolar disorder?. Older age bipolar disorder (OABD) is not an uncommon condition among the aging population. Available evidence indicates that individuals with OABD have less family psychiatric history but more medical comorbidities than individuals with early onset bipolar disorder (EOBD). Additionally, individuals with OABD have worse clinical outcomes and higher rates of health care service utilization than age-matched controls. When assessing individuals with OABD, underlying medical conditions, adverse effects prescribed medications, and/or drugs of abuse need to be ruled out as possible etiologies for OABD. In this article, we describe the evidence-based treatments among individuals with OABD.
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
