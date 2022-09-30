A Tesla that can swim: Fully electric hydrofoils could speed up San Francisco ferry rides dramatically

Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay.

Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?

A Swedish tech company called Candela has developed a high-speed, fully electric, smart commuter ferry that uses a wing beneath the hull, called a hydrofoil, to cut time, energy and sound from travel. The result is like a Tesla that can swim – or more accurately, fly.

"Waterways are fantastic transport corridors, but they’re very much forgotten in the discussion about how to make urban transport more sustainable," said Candela’s vice president, Erik Eklund. "We intend to deliver the technology which will unlock waterways."

Energetically, it's extremely difficult to travel through water, due to friction from waves and currents moving beneath the surface. Fast craft, like powerboats or fast passenger ships like ferries, have to expend massive amounts of energy to get where they need to go.

Few forms of transportation are less efficient, according to Candela spokesperson Mikael Mahlberg.

"In order to make a good electric boat, you need to drastically reduce energy consumption at high speeds," he explained. "Electrifying a conventional vessel hull simply doesn’t work, so we devised the very first electric foiling vessel, which uses the principle of aircraft wings – hydrofoils – that lift the hull above the water, cutting friction and energy usage by 80 percent."

Candela's initial designs of the boats show a sleek catamaran that hovers above the chop of the water. The vessel is closer in size to a bus than a ferry, with a capacity for about 30 people and slots for a few bikes, compared to the current San Francisco Bay ferries that fit as many as 450 people. The idea is to focus on efficiency and frequency of service rather than quantity of passengers, according Eklund.

The technology of the foil itself takes inspiration from aircraft, specifically an F-35 fighter plane. Like the jet, it achieves artificial stability by calibrating the angle of the main foil 100 times per second, accounting for waves, wind and people moving around inside the craft.

"The lifting point – the foil – is below the boat’s center of gravity. It's like balancing a pen in the palm of your hand," said Mahlberg. "Thanks to this active system, the boat runs through swells and waves without any sea-sickness inducing motion. It will just be stable – a bit like a modern gimbal."

Candela plans to market the P-12 Shuttle to existing transit agencies in the Bay, emphasizing that public transport on the water can be faster, sustainable and cost far less for the operator and tax payer, said Mahlberg.

While the San Francisco Bay Ferry prides itself on being the cleanest high-speed passenger ferry fleet in the nation, its more significant environmental impacts are measured in decibels.

Boat traffic in the Bay has historically been a major source of noise pollution and posed great danger to marine life. Whales that stray into the Bay during the springtime often cross into active ferry channels, putting themselves in harm's way.

While ferry operators are notified by the Marine Mammal Center when whales are nearby, avoiding a strike is only part of the problem – commuter ferries are big underwater noise polluters, according to San Francisco State University research.

"With the recent influx of gray and humpback whales coming into the Bay to feed within the last five years and more frequent carcasses that have washed ashore, it’s important that we quantify the threats to these marine mammals," said researcher Samantha Cope.

Candela's ferry alternative is silent, which would eliminate the disorienting effects of underwater noise pollution, but still require monitoring during whale migration season.

"The Bay is a shared space and it’s important that ferry operators have the proper tools and data available so that necessary precautions are made to protect migrating whales," said Kathi George, Director of Field Operations and Response at the Marine Mammal Center.

The P-12 Shuttles will be on exhibit for the press on Thursday and Friday as part of National Drive Electric Week. The Examiner will have exclusive pictures from the ship, and tales from the ride, on Thursday.