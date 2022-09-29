Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Files For Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage

Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband has slapped the politician with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents, Perry Greene has filed legal paperwork to end his 27-year marriage to the Representative from Georgia.

The couple got hitched back in August 1995 when Marjorie was still in college at the University of Georgia. The two share three adult children together.

In the court documents, Perry said the couple had been previously separated and he wanted their martial assets to be divided equally.

Source: MEGA

Marjorie spoke out about her husband’s decision stating, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom."

She added, "I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

Source: MEGA

Perry released a statement after the news broke. He said, "Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done."

"As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship,” he added.

Earlier this year, the couple were seen posing for smiling photos without any signs of trouble.

As part of the divorce, Perry filed a motion in the case demanding the records be sealed from the public. He argued, "that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests."

In the docs, he said the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The divorce comes days after RadarOnline.com reported on a viral video that showed a gun control advocate appearing to be kicked by Marjorie. The politician and her team denied she had touched the woman.

The activist said, "It's incredibly disheartening to me that a member of Congress has so little respect for the people of our country that she finds it acceptable to turn to trying to hurt them."