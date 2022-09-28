Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
bigredlouie.com
Former Louisville QB Seeks XFL Debut
Jawon Pass, a former four-star prospect, arrived on the University of Louisville campus in 2016 with dreams of becoming the next great Louisville quarterback. Following in the footsteps of guys like Brian Brohm, Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson, he sought to continue the greatness of Louisville football. The dawn of a new age was going to take place and the hope of success is still on the horizon as he wins the starting role in 2018.
Indianapolis Colts
Treven Ball's Memory Lives on at Springs Valley
Treven Ball had a passion for football. Unfortunately, the Springs Valley fifth grader will never get the opportunity to suit up for his beloved Blackhawks. On September 13, the 10-year old two-way lineman sadly passed away in his mother's arms from complications of a strep infection. Doctors and the coroner...
wdrb.com
Against New Albany, Jeffersonville football parties like its 1972
There were flashing lights. A siren. A police escort. Canon fire. And, of course, a standing ovation in Jeffersonville Friday night.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana University Students Invited to Line-Up Early for Best Seats at Highly-Anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville Event Oct. 7
Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
spectrumnews1.com
UofL dedicates new Denny Crum Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville officially dedicated Denny Crum Hall, a new residence hall on campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The residence hall opened for occupancy this semester and houses student-athletes from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse, as well as other UofL students. Named for the Cardinals’ former Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach, the facility is located directly across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, the training home of the three sports housed in the new residence hall.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
foodanddine.com
The Taste Bud: A trip back to youthful innocence (and Po Folks Restaurant)
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Kevin Gibson grew up...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
WLWT 5
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
WLKY.com
New restaurant opens in downtown Louisville as area sees boom of tourists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new downtown restaurant aims to give Louisville a taste of Nashville hot chicken. "Downtown is like going home. It has that familiar sound, familiar smell, familiar look," said chef Shaquan McDonald. The spot at 612 South 5th Street was the perfect location for Chef Shaq's...
