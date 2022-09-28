ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

KTEN.com

Madill fight tooth and nail against Poteau

MADILL, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Madill Wildcats showed their grit and toughness hanging with the No. 4 ranked team in 4A, the Poteau Pirates. The Wildcats led 7-0, but ended up on the short end of a 17-14 final. Madill falls to 2-3 (0-2) this year with two narrow losses in district play.
MADILL, OK
KTEN.com

Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
newstalkkzrg.com

Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital

Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
PITTSBURG, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KHBS

Man who was shot by Adair County deputy speaks

LINCOLN, Ark. — A man who was shot twice by an off-duty deputy is talking about his injuries. Justin Hellyer has had multiple surgeries and will likely have more in the future. Doctors told him they could not remove a bullet that is lodged in his tailbone. "They'd say...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
LEONARD, OK
talkbusiness.net

Former hotel property sale the top Sebastian County deal in August

The $1.2 million sale of a former hotel site on Waldron Road in Fort Smith was the top Sebastian County property transaction in August, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. Fort Smith-based Ghan Properties sold the commercial property and building at 2219 S. Waldron...
FORT SMITH, AR

