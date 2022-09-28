ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident

On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday

It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
The Spun

Browns Announce Status Update For Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett was initially listed as questionable for this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Well, moments ago, he was downgraded to out. "We have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday's game against Atlanta and signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster," the Browns announced. Garrett...
The Spun

Myles Garrett Out Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Myles Garrett will not suit up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the team announced moments ago. Garrett was involved in a frightening one-car accident on Monday. His car flipped multiple times and he and his female passenger were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. His status was in question throughout...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/1/22)

It is Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are headed to Atlanta for the matchup between the 2-1 Browns and 1-2 Falcons. What a boost it would be if the Browns could beat the Falcons and get to 3-1 four weeks into this season. Here is the Game...
The Associated Press

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL

