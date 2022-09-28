Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are officially listing defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta following his car crash on Monday. Garrett did not practice on Friday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable with an ankle injury. Garrett spoke to the media on...
Daryl Ruiter on Myles Garrett: I don't feel like there's a rush to put him on the field, I would not play him Sunday
Daryl Ruiter with the very latest on Myles Garrett and the chance that he would play this Sunday. Have expectations changed between the Browns offense and defense from preseason to now? Daryl shared his reaction to Tua’s injury.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett not practicing Thursday; could still play vs. Falcons
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back at the team's facility on Thursday -- just three days after he was involved in a car crash in Medina County. But while the All-Pro defensive end won't be participating in the Browns' practice for the second straight day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident
On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday
It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
Browns at Falcons: Picks for Sunday’s game in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns travel to Atlanta to play both their second road game and their second NFC South game of the season. The Browns are 2-1 and can remain in first place in the AFC North while Atlanta, at 1-2, is seeking their second win in a row after beating Seattle last week.
NFL, NFLPA working to 'modify' concussion protocols amid Tua Tagovailoa situation
On Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement agreeing to make "modifications" to the league's concussion protocols amid an investigation into how the Miami Dolphins handled a head injury suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. "The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns Announce Status Update For Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett was initially listed as questionable for this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Well, moments ago, he was downgraded to out. "We have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday's game against Atlanta and signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster," the Browns announced. Garrett...
Myles Garrett ruled out for Browns vs. Falcons after flipping his Porsche on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett has been ruled out of the Browns’ game against the Falcons on Sunday after flipping his Porsche multiple times on Monday several hours after practice on his way home to Medina. He will not make the trip to Atlanta, the club said on Saturday.
Myles Garrett Out Sunday: NFL World Reacts
Myles Garrett will not suit up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the team announced moments ago. Garrett was involved in a frightening one-car accident on Monday. His car flipped multiple times and he and his female passenger were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. His status was in question throughout...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/1/22)
It is Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are headed to Atlanta for the matchup between the 2-1 Browns and 1-2 Falcons. What a boost it would be if the Browns could beat the Falcons and get to 3-1 four weeks into this season. Here is the Game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL・
Comments / 0