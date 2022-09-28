ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Guthrie, OK
Sports
Piedmont, OK
Sports
City
Tuttle, OK
City
Piedmont, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Malcolm Kelly's former teammates impressed with his coaching rise ahead of Sooners' matchup with TCU

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias immediately sent his old friend Malcolm Kelly a text. After hearing OU’s longtime receivers coach Cale Gundy was stepping down Aug. 7, both Iglesias and former Sooners receiver Manuel Johnson had the same thought — their former team should bring Kelly, the receivers coach at TCU, back to Norman.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks

Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
NORMAN, OK
pdjnews.com

Morrison High School one of 90

Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award. Morrison High School was recently one of 90 Oklahoma High Schools recognized with national College Success Award. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F M Bank Stadium#Kickoff#The Blue Jays
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
OKC VeloCity

Two top Oklahoma universities honored for diversity efforts

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma have been selected as 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipients. Insight into Diversity magazine honored around 100 universities, nationwide, for their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The award is open to colleges and universities across the United States and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
enid.org

Emergency Water Outage due to Water Main Break

ENID, OK (September 30, 2022) – There is a possible emergency water outage and reduced water pressures in the following area block due to a water main break:. The expected time of water restoration is unknown at this time as crews evaluate the situation. Residents are encouraged to check...
ENID, OK
visitokc.com

Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC

The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy