Is Jaylen Waddle playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Is Julio Jones playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
Fantasy football owners are used to Julio Jones being "questionable," so it's no surprise that the veteran is a "game-time decision" because of a knee injury ahead of Tampa's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs. However, given his stature in a potentially high-powered Buccaneers' offense, Jones will once again cause owners to search for the latest updates about whether he's playing before they finalize their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Chiefs single-game tournaments
In the final game on Sunday's slate, the Chiefs travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs and Buccaneers are currently priced at a pick 'em, with the over/under total set at a relatively modest 45.5, per Caesars Sportsbook. There's no shortage of high-end and sleeper talent from which daily fantasy football players can choose, so crafting a competitive FanDuel single-game DFS lineup might seem easy but is actually quite challenging.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson, affecting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
It's been a rocky week for running backs with David Montgomery (ankle, knee), and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) already ruled "out" and Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Cordarrelle Patterson all listed as "questionable." Remarkably, Dalvin Cook isn't even on the Vikings' injury report, but McCaffrey, Kamara, and Patterson are all must-start RBs who will require constant updates before fantasy football owners can lock in their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Vikings vs. Saints in Week 4
The Week 4 NFL schedule will have an international flare as the Saints (and Vikings) go marching into London for the first of five games played outside the U.S. this season. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota will look to extend their win streak to two weeks following a 28-24 victory over the Lions that needed a last-minute interception to hold off Detroit. The Saints, meanwhile, will look to stop the bleeding after a two-game skid against the Panthers and Buccaneers, against whom they combined to score just 24 points.
Eli Apple vs. Tyreek Hill: Who won the 'Thursday Night Football' sideshow for Bengals vs. Dolphins?
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say about Eli Apple heading into their Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals. Despite trading in his red Chiefs jersey for the teal Miami jersey, Hill clearly hadn't forgotten his beef with Apple, who talked plenty of trash after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and proceeded to offer Hill and Mecole Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Where will Chiefs vs. Buccaneers be played? Latest news on 'Sunday Night Football' location after Hurricane Ian
The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is one of the most anticipated games on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The contest is a rematch of Super Bowl 55, which Tampa Bay won 31-9 after putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Now, the 27-year-old will look to earn revenge in what may be his last game against Tom Brady.
Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury
The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
How does the NFL's concussion protocol work? Explaining the five-step process for return to play
It wasn't so long ago that concussions weren't a big talking point in the NFL. Players who were hit hard were sent back into the game, and post-playing-days issues were attributed to factors outside the sport. In today's NFL, they are taken far more seriously. Players who are hit hard...
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
Mac Jones injury update: Patriots QB (ankle) reportedly tells teammates he might play vs. Packers
The way Mac Jones hopped off the field against the Ravens, it appeared he had sustained a major injury. When he was later diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, it certainly appeared an injured reserve stint could be forthcoming. But the Patriots quarterback appears on track to avoid heading to...
Mike McDaniel says Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa: 'We don't mess with that'
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced after his team's 27-15 Week 4 loss to the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion on a second-quarter sack that resulted in him being stretchered off the field. The rookie coach insisted that Tagovailoa did not suffer a...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a mystery Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple have been known for their rivalry during games dating back to last season. But after Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, it was an assistant coach that fired up Hill. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported after the game that Hill said a coach on the...
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' by Tua Tagovailoa's head injury: 'Couldn't believe what I saw'
There were many people surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa playing Thursday after sustaining a scary-looking injury on Sunday. Count Ravens coach John Harbaugh among those. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Harbaugh was asked about concussions and said he "couldn't believe" what he had seen on Thursday from Tagovailoa. "I couldn't...
Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan downplay 'joke' video of 49ers QB appearing to rip play-calling decisions
The 49ers offense had a night to forget on Sunday that was overshadowed by the brutal Broncos offense. After an early touchdown drive in which they went 75 yards on six plays, Jimmy Garoppolo and co sputtered for just three points the rest of the game, not to mention three turnovers, including an interception that all but clinched it for the Broncos.
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 5 underdogs with the best odds to win
Middle Tennessee, we didn’t see you coming. The Blue Raiders torched Miami last week 45-32 as 25.5-point underdogs, showing once again that big upsets will happen across the college landscape. There were four double-digit dogs who knocked off favored opponents in Week 4. Kansas State was a 13.5-point underdog and went into Oklahoma and won 41-34. Southern Miss was a 12-point underdog at Tulane, which had just beaten Kansas State the week prior, and got the win. And Navy slipped past East Carolina in overtime as a 16.5-point underdog.
