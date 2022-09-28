Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Cyclones goaltender makes NCAA Division III Commitment
(Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones are proud to announce that goalie Zach Dosan has committed to play Division 3 (NCAA) college hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College. Dosan, a native of Rosemount, Minnesota played in 26 games this past season where he earned a 10-14-0-1 record. During the regular season he had a 3.03 GAA and .921 save percentage. In postseason play versus the eventual NA3HL Fraser Cup Champions his save percentage was .894. Dosan received Central Division Star of the Week (November 1-7) after defeating Rochester.
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
onfocus.news
Gralla Receives National Recognition for Service to WIAA Membership
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Joan Gralla, a former member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association office staff, and 14 other leaders in high school activity programs across the country received National Federation of State High School Associations Citations on June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting. Video. The...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
onfocus.news
WIAA Membership Approves Three Amendments to Constitution
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association conducted the 126th Annual Meeting at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Stevens Point on Wednesday. Among the topics on the Association’s business meeting agenda were three proposed amendments to the Constitution, Bylaws and Rules of Eligibility. All three...
WISN
Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
UPMATTERS
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
wpr.org
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population dropped 14 percent after controversial wolf hunt last year
Wisconsin's wolf population fell around 14 percent to 972 wolves following last year’s controversial wolf hunt, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The agency released the figures during Wednesday’s Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting. The DNR originally planned to hold a hunt in November 2021, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage sells three-property portfolio of gas stations in Wisconsin
Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller in the recent sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores across Wisconsin for $1 million. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in this transaction. The portfolio included a gas station at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo;...
spectrumnews1.com
Why is Wisconsin likely headed for a big workforce shortage in the next decade?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is likely headed for a big workforce shortage. Simply put: there aren't enough young people here to replace the baby boomers who will turn 65 years old over the next decade. A new study by Forward Analytics, a Wisconsin-based research organization that provides state and...
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
CBS 58
Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISN
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
Comments / 0