ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Cyclones goaltender makes NCAA Division III Commitment

(Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones are proud to announce that goalie Zach Dosan has committed to play Division 3 (NCAA) college hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College. Dosan, a native of Rosemount, Minnesota played in 26 games this past season where he earned a 10-14-0-1 record. During the regular season he had a 3.03 GAA and .921 save percentage. In postseason play versus the eventual NA3HL Fraser Cup Champions his save percentage was .894. Dosan received Central Division Star of the Week (November 1-7) after defeating Rochester.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Gralla Receives National Recognition for Service to WIAA Membership

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Joan Gralla, a former member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association office staff, and 14 other leaders in high school activity programs across the country received National Federation of State High School Associations Citations on June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting. Video. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Manawa, WI
City
Amherst, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Stratford, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Nekoosa, WI
onfocus.news

WIAA Membership Approves Three Amendments to Constitution

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association conducted the 126th Annual Meeting at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Stevens Point on Wednesday. Among the topics on the Association’s business meeting agenda were three proposed amendments to the Constitution, Bylaws and Rules of Eligibility. All three...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WISN

Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwc#Chargers#Ins#American Football#Spencer Columbus#Warhawks#Rockets
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months

MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt

The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 58

Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
FLORIDA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy