What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
What do we make of Biden’s performance? He's the 'old man yells at cloud' meme
Watching presidential performance and behavior is a pastime for many, especially among those who report the news for a living, and it is important since the man occupying the Oval Office is the most powerful individual in the most powerful nation on earth. Many in our media, however, seem to...
Ukrainians 'outraged' over referendum as Russia gets ready to annex regions; Americans warned to leave Russia: Live updates
Referendums dismissed by the West as "shams" in four Russian-held regions of Ukraine all won overwhelming support of voters, Russian election officials said Wednesday. Russian-installed Central Elections Committees said voter turnout exceeded 90% in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia and was 79% in Kherson. All four provinces voted at least 87% in favor of joining Russia, the officials said.
Putin's military lacks 'manpower' but that's just one of 'a lot of other problems,' CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns said Russia's military mobilization won't be enough to help them win the war. Putin ordered a "partial military mobilization" to bring in an extra 300,000 troops as the war persists. His military has a lot of other problems, "manpower is only one of them," Burns told...
