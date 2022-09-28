ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
POLITICS
msn.com

Ukrainians 'outraged' over referendum as Russia gets ready to annex regions; Americans warned to leave Russia: Live updates

Referendums dismissed by the West as "shams" in four Russian-held regions of Ukraine all won overwhelming support of voters, Russian election officials said Wednesday. Russian-installed Central Elections Committees said voter turnout exceeded 90% in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia and was 79% in Kherson. All four provinces voted at least 87% in favor of joining Russia, the officials said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Doping#French#Russian#Cnn

Comments / 0

Community Policy