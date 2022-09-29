ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

The rapper died at about 5 p.m. pacific time (8 p.m. EDT) at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times. Posey told the paper that Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of death.

Ivey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1963, began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

He released his debut album, "It Takes a Thief", in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single "Lakeside."

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing

tslorari1087 33
2d ago

Damn this is a morning shocker. RIP your album in the 90s was on top of my stack of cds. 💐 we all gotta go, hope your fanatic voyage to gangsters paradise was a peaceful one.

It'sMeAgain
2d ago

Instead of just paying respects to the man and giving him his R.I.P... y'all trying to figure out and diagnose his cause of death.. smdh! They'll report his cause of death.. they always do. In the meantime, just celebrate him for the music he put out.

mrnationman
2d ago

he could have died of a heart attack who said that there an age for that kind of thing ,No one on this site is an medical expert and if you are you have to much idle time on your hand R I P COOLIO

