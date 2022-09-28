Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
KRGV
Texas Workforce Commission grant helping to expand La Joya ISD welding program
The La Joya Independent School District's welding program will train 130 students thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission. TWC awarded the district $316,000 to expand the program. AJ Garza, a welding instructor at Juarez-Lincoln High School, said there is a growing need for welders across the state. “We are low...
KRGV
Targeting three congressional seats, Republicans blitz South Texas with attack ads
"Targeting three congressional seats, Republicans blitz South Texas with attack ads" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
KRGV
Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families prior to gubernatorial debate in Edinburg
Before a debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Uvalde families held a press conference focusing on gun reform. Can't see the video? Click here. Parents and families of the 19 children who were killed by a gunman at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Valley voters voice expectations ahead of gubernatorial debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke will be at UTRGV Friday for the only scheduled gubernatorial debate in the state. UTRGV student organizer Mireya Garcia said students expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming debate. “I think there's also been some concerns about the event being held here and...
KRGV
Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show
"Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 0