Texas State

KRGV

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
CHARLESTON, SC
KRGV

Valley voters voice expectations ahead of gubernatorial debate

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke will be at UTRGV Friday for the only scheduled gubernatorial debate in the state. UTRGV student organizer Mireya Garcia said students expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming debate. “I think there's also been some concerns about the event being held here and...
EDINBURG, TX

