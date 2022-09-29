What is a Tambourine Bash and other questions about Memphis music

There were a few moments where my interview with Elizabeth Cawein this week almost descended into chaos.

That’s on me, of course, not Elizabeth.

My excuse is that there was a lot to talk about, from the state of the Memphis music industry as we continue to recover from COVID, the ways in which musicians earn their living, and Music Export Memphis’ upcoming fundraiser, The Tambourine Bash .

(Things also almost went off the rails because I hadn’t had enough caffeine.)

The Tambourine Bash, which takes place Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Overton Park Shell, will feature many Memphis musicians, including Mark Edgar Stuart, Grace Askew, Graham Winchester, Tia Henderson, Black Cream, She’Chinah, Aquarian Blood, Rachel Maxann, Lucky 7 Brass Band, Cyrena Wages, Nick Black, Nico the Goddess and more.

Click here for the full lineup.

Take a listen.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian. As part of that partnership, I serve on the board of Crosstown Radio Partnership, which owns and oversees WYXR.