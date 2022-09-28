Here's why you should put a quarter in a cup of frozen water during a hurricane

Read full article on original website
Related
Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now
Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores
A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff
You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
ohmymag.co.uk
Grocery items in short supply: Butter, beer and many other items could get harder to find
Ahead of the festive season, department stores and shoppers in the US are having to contend with some grim news. As per a report by CNET,there is a wide gamut of grocery staples which would be seeing supply shortages. These are as follows:. Beer. A Mississippi reservoir’s contamination has led...
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Costco Says The Price Of Hot Dogs At The Food Court Will Stay The Same 'Forever'
Costco has said that the price of hot dogs from the food court will stay the same "forever" even as people deal with higher food costs now due to inflation. During a fourth-quarter earnings call on September 22, executives were asked about the retailer's decision to draw a line for the prices of certain items despite inflation and what could be done to offset that.
Comments / 0