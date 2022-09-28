ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of San Diego

Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race

A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission considers and makes recommendations on issues relating to the identification, protection, retention, and preservation of historical areas and sites within the City. The Commission is charged to safeguard the heritage of the City by providing for the protection of historical sites and areas representing significant elements of its history.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS

Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Election Local#City Attorney#Registered Voters#Democrat#Republican#City Clerk
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING

September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thealpinesun.com

Voucher program leaves room for discussion

A Sept. 14 press release from the City of El Cajon claimed of San Diego contractors have been disproportionately placing homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels through the use of their Regional Housing Assistance Program room vouchers and that the influx of individuals is placing strain on El Cajon Police Department.
EL CAJON, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista City Council expresses support for third-annual South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival

Chula Vista City Council said it will support the local nonprofit organization Rainbow Spaces to coordinate the third annual community-led South Bay Rainbow Ride. South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival will be hosted on Oct.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Otay Ranch Town Center, and in honor of National Coming Out Day. The South Bay community may participate in the Rainbow Ride by decorating their cars to demonstrate inclusion for LGBTQ families, and the festival will take place immediately after.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

La Mesa-Spring Valley school district warns families about “rainbow fentanyl”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County schools are now sounding the alarm over what’s called “Rainbow fentanyl.”. Parents in the La Mesa and Spring Valley school district received emails warning them about the drug that can resemble candy, also urging them to warn their children “that any pill regardless of its color, shape or size that does not come from a health care provider or pharmacist can contain fentanyl and can be deadly.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
times-advocate.com

Local GOP opens campaign HQ

Escondido Republican Women Federated president Mary Lopez has announced the Grand Opening of the Escondido Republican Headquarters on Monday October the 3rd at 10 a.m. Escondido Republican Headquarters is located at 3440 Del Lago Blvd suites A and B. Escondido Headquarters hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. closed on Sunday. This is the public’s opportunity to learn about a new vision and a new direction. ERWF encourages active citizenship through political activities building leaders education and energizing our communities to register to vote period.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy