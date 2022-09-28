Read full article on original website
Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race
A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
Candidate for Chula Vista City Attorney dies
Controversy has erupted after one of the two candidates to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney died.
Oceanside Historic Preservation Advisory Commission
The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission considers and makes recommendations on issues relating to the identification, protection, retention, and preservation of historical areas and sites within the City. The Commission is charged to safeguard the heritage of the City by providing for the protection of historical sites and areas representing significant elements of its history.
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
50-plus SDPD officers quit since July: police union
The San Diego Police Union is reporting a severe loss of officers in recent months and is calling on the mayor to do more to help recruit and retain more cops.
San Diego County and city leaders plan to work together to increase housing
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in more than two decades, the City of San Diego and San Diego County leaders are coming together to work on a single issue. The joint plan focuses on increasing the supply of affordable housing in the region. “San Diegans deserve government...
SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS
Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
Voucher program leaves room for discussion
A Sept. 14 press release from the City of El Cajon claimed of San Diego contractors have been disproportionately placing homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels through the use of their Regional Housing Assistance Program room vouchers and that the influx of individuals is placing strain on El Cajon Police Department.
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
Downtown SD hotel owner sued by city attorney's office over unsafe conditions
The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants.
Chula Vista City Council expresses support for third-annual South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival
Chula Vista City Council said it will support the local nonprofit organization Rainbow Spaces to coordinate the third annual community-led South Bay Rainbow Ride. South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival will be hosted on Oct.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Otay Ranch Town Center, and in honor of National Coming Out Day. The South Bay community may participate in the Rainbow Ride by decorating their cars to demonstrate inclusion for LGBTQ families, and the festival will take place immediately after.
City of San Diego hourly minimum wage will increase to $16.30 effective Jan. 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans will receive more money in their paychecks next year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
La Mesa-Spring Valley school district warns families about “rainbow fentanyl”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County schools are now sounding the alarm over what’s called “Rainbow fentanyl.”. Parents in the La Mesa and Spring Valley school district received emails warning them about the drug that can resemble candy, also urging them to warn their children “that any pill regardless of its color, shape or size that does not come from a health care provider or pharmacist can contain fentanyl and can be deadly.”
Chula Vista Medi-Cal provider rallies against new plan that serves low-income patients
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A major provider for low-income patients is proposed to lose a contract with the state but not without a fight. On Thursday, Community Health Group based in the South Bay rallied to keep serving it's 335,000 Medi-Cal patients. “If it wasn't for Community Health Group,...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
Local GOP opens campaign HQ
Escondido Republican Women Federated president Mary Lopez has announced the Grand Opening of the Escondido Republican Headquarters on Monday October the 3rd at 10 a.m. Escondido Republican Headquarters is located at 3440 Del Lago Blvd suites A and B. Escondido Headquarters hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. closed on Sunday. This is the public’s opportunity to learn about a new vision and a new direction. ERWF encourages active citizenship through political activities building leaders education and energizing our communities to register to vote period.
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
