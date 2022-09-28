Chula Vista City Council said it will support the local nonprofit organization Rainbow Spaces to coordinate the third annual community-led South Bay Rainbow Ride. South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival will be hosted on Oct.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Otay Ranch Town Center, and in honor of National Coming Out Day. The South Bay community may participate in the Rainbow Ride by decorating their cars to demonstrate inclusion for LGBTQ families, and the festival will take place immediately after.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO