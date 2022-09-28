The New Way to String Christmas Lights—We've Been Doing It Wrong

Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images

It’s almost guaranteed that you’ve been putting Christmas lights on your tree the wrong way. Nearly 100% of American wrap a tree with lights in a spiral configuration. Well, there is a much better way. And your Christmas tree will not only look better but stringing the lights will be easier and more efficient.

This year, Instead of wrapping the lights around your tree in a horizontal spiral, zig-zag them vertically up and down. Your Christmas tree lights will look incredible and you can use fewer lights by not lighting up the back of the tree. Plus, burned bulbs will be simpler to change.

These TikTok videos demonstrate the pros of using the zig-zag vertical Christmas lights method.

Christmas will be here before you know it. Now, you have a new way to hang lights on a Christmas tree. You will spend less time stringing the tree, suffer less frustration and have more time to spend with family and friends.