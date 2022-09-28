A prominent Apex Legends dataminer has unearthed information that points to a gifting system arriving in the game at some point in the future. Dataminer KralRindo shared images of new icons buried in code from Apex‘s Beast of Prey update. One looks like a shorter death box with the Apex logo on the front and confetti spilling out of the top, while another seems to signify a missing box or gift. Alongside the icons, several new “strings” were added that appear to point toward players being able to buy items or cosmetics and send them to other players. A string is a small piece of programming that holds text characters: words, numbers, phrases, and so on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO