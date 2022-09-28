Read full article on original website
Is PUBG a dead game in 2022?
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG, launched in 2017 and caused a revolution. The battle royale shooter genre was never the same, and while it wasn’t the first battle royale shooter to make its way into the game market, it brought what other games of the same genre did not.
Goat Simulator 3 pre-orders can get the G.O.A.T. outfit in Fortnite for free
Do you consider yourself the G.O.A.T. Fortnite player? Well if so, and if you have or plan to pre-order Goat Simulator 3 before the game’s Nov. 17, 2022 release date, then you can get a special Goat Simulator 3-themed outfit for free. Players who have pre-ordered or purchased Goat...
All weapon charms in Overwatch 2, ranked
Along with new heroes and maps, Overwatch 2 brings a smorgasbord of new cosmetics and options for players to customize their gaming experience. All eyes are on the fancy new skins—like Mythic Cyber Demon Genji—that will come with the game’s battle pass, but smaller additions may be more noticeable to veteran players.
Support has become a more dynamic role in Overwatch 2
When I was first introduced to the original Overwatch, I came in with no FPS experience. But having played support roles in the past in other games, I saw the healing icon with the first aid cross above the category and decided that would be my role. Now, several years...
All new cosmetic types in Overwatch 2 explained
With the all-new implementation of a battle pass system, Overwatch 2 has received new cosmetic options in addition to the skins, emotes, and sprays players are already familiar with from the original game. The new cosmetic options give players even more ways to equip not only the heroes of their...
Overwatch 2 players can grab a free Legendary skin via Twitch rewards
Kiriko is coming to Overwatch 2 when it launches, and so is a Legendary skin and other goodies for players who watch a certain amount of Twitch streamers. Players have waited a long time to get their hands on Overwatch 2, and soon the game will launch in PvP early access on Oct. 4. To celebrate, the Overwatch team is offering up some rewards for watching streamers on Twitch.
Overwatch 2’s First Time User Experience is actually pretty helpful
Most people jumping into Overwatch 2 servers on Oct. 4 will be the game’s most avid fans, ready to finally throw down for an extended period of time without the limitations of a closed beta. Thinking in the long term, though, the developers have created an extensive First Time User Experience (FTUE) for players who will hop into the fray after launch.
Here are all skins arriving in the Apex Legends Fight or Fright event
Apex Legends holds many seasonal events throughout the year. While fans get to participate in new events every year, there are a few that return like the Halloween special, Fight or Fright event. The 2022 Fight or Fright event in Apex will be bundled with Shadow Royale, Control, and Gunrun...
When does Gun Run return in Apex Legends?
Limited-time game modes are the bread and butter for Apex Legends players who look for alternative ways of enjoying the game. While the classic game mode in Apex can offer hours of fun, there will be times when you’ll just need a break or something different. Gun Run is...
Why is Overwatch 2 recording voice chat?
Prior to the release of Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment published an extensive blog post detailing its new anti-toxicity and anti-cheat methods. Known as Defense Matrix, the initiative’s goal is to cut down on the number of bad actors that players encounter while playing Overwatch 2. Many of its methods build on those introduced in the first game, including the reporting system and the Endorsements program.
Can you buy Overwatch 1 skins in Overwatch 2?
Even if you didn’t play the first Overwatch, chances are you’re familiar with its skins. Famous skins like Witch Mercy and Dragon Symmetra have transcended the bounds of fandom, encouraging people who’d never played Overwatch to give the game a try. New skins were some of the most exciting parts of the first game, where they were distributed through seasonal events, challenges, and even charity drives.
When does Wrath of the Bride start in Overwatch 2?
While Overwatch 2 might be switching things up with its new seasonal structure and battle pass cosmetics system, that doesn’t mean it’s left everything in the past. Seasonal events will be making a return to celebrate real-world holidays and more, just like in the first game. While they won’t be exactly the same as base Overwatch’s events, that’s something to celebrate: like the game itself, they’re evolving.
How long does it take to unlock a skin on the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass?
In the spirit of “out with the old, in with the new,” Overwatch 2 is doing away with the previous game’s luck-based loot box system for cosmetics. Instead, players can now purchase cosmetics directly through the in-game shop and earn even more through the game’s new battle pass. Refreshed each season with new cosmetics and a different theme, the battle pass allows enterprising players to work their way up through 80 tiers of rewards as they play the game.
When does Fight or Fright begin in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the return of the Fight or Fright event. In its first appearance since 2020, this year’s iteration of Fight or Fright is bringing four weeks’ worth of spooky LTMs, plenty of hair-raising skins, and Olympus After Dark, a dim and deadly version of the battle royale map. After taking a jaunt into different territory with last year’s Monsters Within Halloween event, it appears that Respawn is getting back to basics.
Caedrel explains hidden Kalista mechanic to shocked Doublelift during stream
It’s been eight years since Kalista joined League of Legends as a new champion, but experienced players are still finding out about unique mechanics that could help during a bottom lane skirmish or a big late-game teamfight. During a recent stream, popular League content creator and former pro Caedrel...
A long-requested store feature could be coming to Apex Legends, leaks suggest
A prominent Apex Legends dataminer has unearthed information that points to a gifting system arriving in the game at some point in the future. Dataminer KralRindo shared images of new icons buried in code from Apex‘s Beast of Prey update. One looks like a shorter death box with the Apex logo on the front and confetti spilling out of the top, while another seems to signify a missing box or gift. Alongside the icons, several new “strings” were added that appear to point toward players being able to buy items or cosmetics and send them to other players. A string is a small piece of programming that holds text characters: words, numbers, phrases, and so on.
The best part of Overwatch 2 is killing other games journalists
Last night, I scored my favorite Play of the Game in Overwatch 2 yet. My team pushed the final point on Paraíso as I hovered out of sight as Pharah, low on health, ready to help turn the tide. First, I landed a final blow on an enemy Pharah...
MTG Universes Beyond Transformers cards showcased, included in Brothers’ War boosters
Magic: The Gathering’s mission to integrate outside properties into its game system is continuing with a Transformers crossover coming in Magic’s next set, Brothers’ War. There will be 15 Transformers cards introduced in Brothers’ War that will be found in set boosters, collector boosters, and bundles, Wizards...
Urza to return in MTG Brothers’ War as Planeswalker with five loyalty abilities
The Brothers’ War doesn’t come to Magic: The Gathering until Nov. 18, but several new cards were revealed during the Weekly MTG monthly announcement stream today. Magic‘s next set in its current story arc is a time travel story taking place during the Brothers’ War, a major conflict on Dominaria between brothers Urza and Mishra. This setting guarantees both Urza and Mishra will be represented in the set as powerful Mythic Rare cards.
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked
Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
