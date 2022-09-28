Read full article on original website
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
wvtm13.com
Wreath-laying ceremony honors life of Birmingham's first black television reporter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham to remember a broadcasting pioneer who helped pave the way for future journalists in Central Alabama. Learn more about the life of Carl Daniels in the video above.
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Ali Alhashemi, “Barber Al”, to state’s Board of Barber Examiners
DEARBORN — Gov. Whitmer has appointed Dearborn resident and well known entrepreneur Ali Alhashemi, also known as “Barber Al”, to the state’s Board of Barber Examiners. The Board regulates the services of barbers, barber students, barber colleges, barber instructors, student instructors and barbershops in Michigan. The Board consists of nine members, six barbers and three public members, each serving four-year terms.
Westland’s Kung Fu Brothers Noodles and Dumplings is one of metro Detroit’s best new restaurants
It’s owned by the same owners as Kung Fu Noodle House in Madison Heights, though the menus are quite different
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunny Thursday before Tropical Storm Ian brings clouds to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Sunshine will win this day after just a few morning clouds here and there, allowing our afternoon high temperatures to respond. We will be dealing with the continuation of cooler breezes, which will be lighter today, moving ENE at 5-12 mph. Most of Metro Detroit will reach...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
