Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
Whitmer appoints Ali Alhashemi, “Barber Al”, to state’s Board of Barber Examiners

DEARBORN — Gov. Whitmer has appointed Dearborn resident and well known entrepreneur Ali Alhashemi, also known as “Barber Al”, to the state’s Board of Barber Examiners. The Board regulates the services of barbers, barber students, barber colleges, barber instructors, student instructors and barbershops in Michigan. The Board consists of nine members, six barbers and three public members, each serving four-year terms.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Sunny Thursday before Tropical Storm Ian brings clouds to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Sunshine will win this day after just a few morning clouds here and there, allowing our afternoon high temperatures to respond. We will be dealing with the continuation of cooler breezes, which will be lighter today, moving ENE at 5-12 mph. Most of Metro Detroit will reach...
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.

