coinjournal.net
Polygon invests in BFF to diversify company holdings
Singapore-based VC Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), focused on blockchain and early-stage Web3 startups globally, and Polygon have entered into a strategic partnership, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Polygon is investing in the fund to advance blockchain adoption and diversify the company’s holdings. BFF boasts track record in...
Is It Worth It? 5 Ways to Identify a Promising Business Investment
The business world is full of incredible investing success stories, whether we look at the lives of Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman, Cathy Wood or Peter Lynch. Success isn't about lucky choices and odds or being in the right place at the right time. Expert investors understand the rules and trends that create sound business strategies and ideal investment opportunities.
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
bitcoinist.com
BitKeep at Token2049 Night: A Great Web3 Brand Is Built through Innovation
Token2049, the premier crypto event in Asia, kicked off in Singapore. The top Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep got involved to share its view on the market. On September 28, Token2049, the biggest crypto event in Asia, launched in Singapore. As the top Web3 multi-chain wallet in Asia, BitKeep not only set up booths in the main exhibition, but also held the afterparty named “TOKEN2049 Night: Web3 Fall Gathering” with crypto exchange Bitget, supported by iZUMi Finance, Dorahack, and Foresight Ventures.
How This Black Woman-Owned Digital Platform is Revolutionizing Wellness in the Workplace
Burnout is real. For Black women, the situation is even more calamitous as numbers reveal that Black women between 49-55 are 7.5 years “biologically older” than white women. Naya Powell is attempting to reverse this trend. As a former talent acquisition professional working for some of the world’s...
YOGA・
fintechnexus.com
Regaining trust in DeFi: Could trade surveillance be key?
DeFi has been on a pretty wild ride this year. With the blossoming of the crypto winter, the disastrous demise of multiple “DeFi” companies, and an uncertain regulatory landscape, every month has brought a new battering ram to the public’s trust. There is good news. Large institutions...
thenewscrypto.com
MicroStrategy Recruiting for BTC Lightning Network Engineer
The company plans to have Lightning wallets available to 10 million clients. The firm plans to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. There has been a proliferation of businesses entering the crypto space recently. While some investors get out midway, the vast majority have been increasing their bets. On the other side, MicroStrategy’s former CEO, Michael Saylor, has been widely recognized as a major Bitcoin advocate.
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
protocol.com
How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe
A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
fintechnexus.com
Pinwheel announces Earnings Stream
Tuesday, Pinwheel launched Earnings Stream, providing up-to-date historical, projected income data with analytical capability. Using Earnings Stream, fintechs and financial institutions can add new products, like cash flow underwriting or earned wage access (EWA), to alleviate the financial stress of traditional underwriting and pay periods. Access to money now can save customers money, especially in a pinch.
fintechnexus.com
Podcast 386: Chris Tsai of Resolve
Consumer BNPL has become an entrenched part of the modern payments flow for a large number of companies. But the payments flow in the business-to-business space still looks similar to the way it did a decade ago. I think that is about to change.Our next guest on the Fintech One-on-One podcast is Chris Tsai, the CEO and Co-founder of Resolve. He has thought deeply about buyer flows in b2b commerce and has created a complete system to manage the process. As he describes in this episode it is not really about BNPL, although that is a piece of what they do, it is about growing transactions into relationships.In this podcast you will learn:
China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites
People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management
Picture an elegant lady. What does she look like? Most probably, she wears a low-key and unpretentious outfit. However, all items of clothing are relevant and perfectly matched with each other. Everything together looks harmonious. A unique style complements her inner world and emphasizes her merits. There may be a few accessories, but they are high-quality and fit perfectly into the look.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Meet the Elite: Compendium of Wood Industry Market Leaders
Since 2009, Woodworking Network has paid tribute to outstanding individuals in the wood products industry who have made an impact not only at their companies, but on the industry as a whole. Represented are persons from all segments of the secondary woodworking industry, including: residential furniture, contract/office furniture, cabinetry, closets/home organization systems, retail fixtures, architectural woodwork & millwork, windows and doors, and wood components.
gcimagazine.com
Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation
Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Island Records Names Digital Marketing SVP; FUGA Has a New President
Erica M. Paul was promoted to senior vp and head of digital marketing at Island Records. Based in New York, Paul will continue leading digital marketing across the Island roster. She was previously vp and head of digital at the label. Christiaan Kröner was named president of the Downtown-owned B2B...
thefastmode.com
T-Mobile Launches New 5G Advanced Network Solutions
T-Mobile has unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. T-Mobile is taking the company’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions to the next level with industry specific solutions for retail, manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities. With...
fintechfutures.com
New challenger bank in India for young professionals – Shelf
A new challenger bank for young professionals, Shelf, is gearing up for launch in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded this year, the firm has launched a closed beta and is currently accepting new applicants to its waitlist. Shelf aims to help young professionals manage and control their spending, enabling...
