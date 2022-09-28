Read full article on original website
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
$1.7 Million for Nursing Skills Development
AUSTIN, Texas ⎯ Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $1.7 million Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Workforce Solutions Cameron, in partnership with DHR Health. The job training grant will benefit more than 5,000 new and current health care workers in the Workforce Solutions Cameron area by providing skills training, ensuring retention, and promoting career advancement opportunities for nurses.
San Benito man wanted by Primera Police
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted on two felony arrest warrants. According to police, Jonathan Caleb Castro is wanted by their department for possession of a stolen handgun and possession of narcotics. Police said Castro resides in San Benito, Texas. Police ask the public if they know the […]
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate
EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez
Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that is because she has excelled in her studies, even through some tough times. Sanchez is a senior in Edinburg High School, is involved in almost every club in school, and is ranked in the top five of her class. "I'm currently the...
Refugio County crash results in fatality
A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
McAllen ranked in top 10 most ‘faithful’ cities in U.S., infidelity study says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent dating site report ranked McAllen in the top 10 most faithful cities in the United States. A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked McAllen as the ninth most faithful city in the country. The only other Rio Grande Valley study mentioned in the study was Brownsville, […]
Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
DPS: Mexican man attempted to grab Texas National Guard soldier's rifle near Mission
A Mexican man attempted to grab a Texas National Guard soldier's rifle as authorities apprehended a group of migrants near Mission on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The soldier was helping Border Patrol in apprehending the group on South Inspiration Road near Bentsen Palm Community Park...
Unaccompanied Navy veteran laid to rest in Mission
While there were no family members in attendance for an unaccompanied Navy veteran who was laid to rest Wednesday, several veteran organizations and community members gathered to pay their respects. A final goodbye was held for Navy veteran Mark Joseph Griffin, who was buried with full military honors at the...
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg officials.
Vehicle fire forces lane closure in Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle fire in Pharr forced a lane closure on Thursday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District, the fire is on WB I-2 Frontage Road, before I Road. As a result of the fire, traffic has been reduced to one lane, TxDOT stated. A video posted by TxDOT […]
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley
Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
