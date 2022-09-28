ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Off To Horrible Start vs. TCU

TCU is just taking it to No. 18 Oklahoma this Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs came out firing in the first quarter, as Max Duggan connected with Savion Williams on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Two drives later, Duggan found a wide-open Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown. It was pretty...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

5 observations from a day with Baylor basketball

Scott Drew has done the impossible at Baylor since his arrival in 2003, taking over a program that was at the lowest point possible and bringing it all the way to a national championship in 2021. On Thursday, I got the opportunity to spend the day with them as they...
WACO, TX
The Associated Press

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL

