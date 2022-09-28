Read full article on original website
Related
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Blowout Loss to TCU
The Horned Frogs embarrassed the Sooners, handing Brent Venables his second straight loss on Saturday afternoon.
No Answers for Oklahoma, Brent Venables as TCU Blows Out the Sooners
Injuries, including a bad one to Dillon Gabriel, missed tackles and defensive busts pile up as the Horned Frogs hand the Sooners their worst conference defeat in eight years.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln Riley’s Brother Leads TCU Offense in Oklahoma Blowout
Garrett Riley got some revenge for his brother on the Sooners.
CFB World Reacts to TCU’s 41-Point Half vs. Oklahoma
Saturday’s game in Fort Worth is getting ugly for the Sooners.
Look: Oklahoma Off To Horrible Start vs. TCU
TCU is just taking it to No. 18 Oklahoma this Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs came out firing in the first quarter, as Max Duggan connected with Savion Williams on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Two drives later, Duggan found a wide-open Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown. It was pretty...
Oklahoma has to bounce back against TCU, right? Not so fast
If Oklahoma thinks it can walk into Fort Worth and get a W over TCU, the Sooners are mistaken. Overlooking Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs on the road would be a terrible idea for Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners program. OU fell at home to Kansas State last Saturday....
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
New School, Same Motive: Why MSU's Mike Leach Is Texas A&M Public Enemy No. 1
Mike Leach has been a thorn in Texas A&M's side since his days at Texas Tech.
Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Pouring it on 28-0 After 2nd Sanders TD
The Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers clash for their 12th all-time meeting in Austin on Saturday.
Oklahoma-TCU: AllSooners Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their predictions for how Saturday's game between the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs will play out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 49-26 Win At Arkansas
The Crimson Tide racked up over 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in the Southeastern Conference road victory.
5 observations from a day with Baylor basketball
Scott Drew has done the impossible at Baylor since his arrival in 2003, taking over a program that was at the lowest point possible and bringing it all the way to a national championship in 2021. On Thursday, I got the opportunity to spend the day with them as they...
ESPN
Texas QB Quinn Ewers out vs. West Virginia, focuses on return vs. rival Oklahoma, sources say
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to ramp up his recovery from a shoulder injury with the notion of returning for next week's game against rival Oklahoma, sources told ESPN. Ewers has dressed for the Longhorns' past two games but is not expected to play against West Virginia on Saturday, sources...
Rockets Trade Multiple Players to OKC Thunder
The Houston Rockets traded multiple players to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for several players.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL・
Comments / 0