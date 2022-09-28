Read full article on original website
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
sdpb.org
Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
dakotanewsnow.com
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
dakotanewsnow.com
DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
brookingsradio.com
Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota
A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
kxrb.com
You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota
South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.
wnax.com
Early Harvest Results
Early harvest results are showing what many farmers had expected; a reduction in yield production from previous years. Scott Stahl farms in McCook County, South Dakota and serves as the president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. He says he has started harvesting both corn and soybeans. Stahl says going into harvest he was concerned about the quality of the grain; however, he says test weights are better than expected. As for the grain moisture levels, Stahl says his corn and soybeans have reached full maturity with relative low moisture percentage levels. The South Dakota corn grower says his crops have matured past the point where a frost would be more beneficial than detrimental.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
KELOLAND TV
Worthington farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
News Channel Nebraska
Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
