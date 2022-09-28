Read full article on original website
Penguins Trim Training-Camp Roster to 45
The Pittsburgh Penguins have whittled their training-camp roster to 45 by assigning nine players to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The demoted players are forwards Ty Glover, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Sam Houde, Jordan Frasca and Lukas Svejkovsky and defensemen Josh Maniscalco, Chris Ortiz, Jon Lizotte and Mitch Reinke. None of those...
NHL
Sharks Announce Global Series Travel List
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. A PDF version of the full travel list can be found HERE. The following players will not travel due to injury:. Alexander...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Make 12 Training Camp Roster Cuts
The Chicago Blackhawks made a wave of roster cuts Friday. The team assigned three players to the Rockford IceHogs and released nine others. Forward Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Luis Crevier will join the AHL club. Additionally, the Blackhawks released seven forwards and two defensemen from their respective...
NHL
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
Preseason: Split-Squad
Audio Stream: Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Live stats for the game can be found here. Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Available to watch on NHL Network. Live stats for the game can be found here.
Yardbarker
Only A Few Forward Spots Open at Kings Camp
In the midst of training camp, there is an abundance of forwards battling for a few positions that remain open for the 2022-3023 LA Kings roster. The center spots have already been filled with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield, and Blake Lizotte. That group is about as solid as you can get in the entire NHL. Veteran leadership, offense, defense, and youth are included in this core from top to bottom.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Jets
The Oilers continue their preseason with a Saturday night matchup against the Jets in Winnipeg. The Edmonton Oilers play their fifth game of the preseason, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on...
NHL
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
NHL
Canes Assign Six Players To Chicago, QMJHL
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman David Farrance and forwards Joseph LaBate, Blake Murray and Alexander Pashin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Patrik Hamrla (Rimouski) and forward Justin Robidas (Val-d'Or) have also been assigned to their respective teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
NHL
Canes Sign de Haan to One-Year Deal
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract. " We obviously knew Calvin from his previous time in Carolina," said Waddell. "We like what we've seen...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 6:30 p.m.
Calling all Kraken fans and, yippee, mascot lovers. Arrive early for Saturday's 6:30 game (!) start to find out the newest member of the Seattle roster. Plus, roster shaking out. 4:46 PM. One: Mascot Mania. Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks will be remembered as the birth of the first...
NHL
Avalanche's Versatile Addition of Lukas Sedlak
Just six years ago, Czech forward Lukas Sedlak and current Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar became 2016 Calder Cup Champions with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets the Lake Erie Monsters. Now as the upcoming 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches, Sedlak and Bednar have reunited, this time in Denver for the Avalanche's training camp.
NHL
Sabres announce roster for this afternoon's preseason game vs. Penguins
The Buffalo Sabres will continue preseason play today when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center at 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on Sabres.com, where the game will stream live, and on WGR 550. Tickets are on sale now. Here is Buffalo's roster...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
EDMONTON, AB - A veteran Edmonton Oilers lineup peppered Calgary Flames netminder Dan Vladar for 38 shots on Friday night, receiving a short-handed goal from Leon Draisaitl and the game-winner from Brett Kulak in a 2-1 pre-season victory at Rogers Place on Friday night. Connor McDavid played 20:47 in his...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
NHL
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
NHL
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
