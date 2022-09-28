Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Lucha Libre AAA Announces Talent For Arizona Event, ‘Before The Impact’ (Video)
Lucha Libre AAA has announced the lineup of talent that will be on its upcoming Tempe, Arizona show. The show goes down on December 3rd, with Psycho Clown, Hijo Del Vikingo, Vampiro, Sexy Star, and Lady Shani among those competing. You can check out the official announcement below:. THE BIGGEST...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC has 2,265 tickets out. AEW debuted in this venue three years ago and it sold out instantly with over 14,000. AEW Rampage and Battle...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ewrestlingnews.com
Sable “Undoubtedly” Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame Claims Mick Foley
Former WWF Women’s Champion Sable is unquestionably deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame ring, according to Mick Foley. Sable joined WWF in 1996 and spent much of her career working alongside then-husband Marc Mero. Speaking on ‘Foley Is Pod,’ the Hardcore Legend addressed a possible Sable induction....
Popculture
Antonio Inoki, NJPW Founder and Japan Wrestling Legend, Dead at 79
Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling and an icon for professional wrestling, has died according to a report from Yahoo Japan. Tributes and praise for the wrestling legend quickly flooded social media, honoring a name that stands among the pillars of the pro wrestling industry. Inoki was...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On WWE & Hulu, 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale, More
The WWE content that is available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. Previously, the content was listed as expiring today. In recent weeks, negotiations between WWE and Hulu have been ongoing. Tickets for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event at the Alamodome in San Antonio are now...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Open Challenge Set For Impact Bound For Glory Countdown Show
An open challenge for the Digital Media Championship has been announced for the Impact Bound for Glory Countdown show. Wednesday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Bryan Myers defeat Crazzy Steve, after which he announced he’ll be defending his title again in an open challenge at the October 7th pay-per-view event, which takes place from Albany, New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results for September 30, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
411mania.com
Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Passes Away At 79
A giant of the wrestling world has left us as Antonio Inoki, the Japanese icon who helped transform the industry, has reportedly passed away. Yahoo Japan reports that the wrestling legend died at his home on Friday (Saturday morning in Japan) at the age of 79. Details regarding his passing were not reported, though Inoki had been in poor health for quote some time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Spoke To Cody Rhodes About Staying In AEW
Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he departed from AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year. According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. discovery reportedly spoke to Rhodes before his departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company. According to sources from Warner Bros. Discovery, “several”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Several matches have been announced for the go-home show to Bound for Glory on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The show will air next Thursday night on AXS TV. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
News & Notes For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling, AEW Note, More
Tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV is once again listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems. So if you record the show, make sure to set your DVRs. The Monster’s Ball Match featuring Masha Slamovich facing off against Allie Katch will main event tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Comments On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut last week on AEW Dynamite. This week, she cut her first promo where she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Because of that line, she has been criticized by some fans because they viewed it...
ewrestlingnews.com
All-Atlantic Title Match Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
We’ll see an AEW All-Atlantic Championship match at the Battle of the Belts IV event, which takes place next Friday night on TNT. During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that PAC will be defending his title against Trent Baretta on the show. AEW Battle...
ewrestlingnews.com
Fandango Claims Concussion Caused Intercontinental Title Plans To Get Scrapped
Former WWE Superstar Fandango was seemingly on the rise in 2013 after making his debut on SmackDown. He defeated Chris Jericho in a singles match at WrestleMania 29 and was rumored for an Intercontinental Championship run. During his interview on Renee Dupree’s “Café de Rene” podcast, Fandango revealed that a...
Comments / 0