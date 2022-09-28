Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Mia Yim And Others' Impact Contracts Coming Up Soon
Mia Yim made her return to Impact back in May at the Under Siege event. At the time, it was reported by Fightful that this was not a long-term deal, but an exact expiration date hadn't been confirmed. Now we have more information on Yim's Impact contract, as well as those of a few other performers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH World Champion Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho’s invitation for an open challenge against anyone that has ties to ROH is one that former ROH World Champion Davey Richards is more than happy to accept. Last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture the championship for the first time. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jericho retained the title over Bandido. He will go on to face Bryan Danielson on the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Comments On Getting To See Jon Moxley Wrestle Live
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Renee Paquette commented on getting to watch her husband Jon Moxley wrestle live for the first time in nearly two years at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On watching Dynamite...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Antonio Inoki Passes Away
We’ve lost a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Yahoo Japan is reporting that Antonio Inoki has passed away at the age of 79. Inoki died at his home earlier today (Saturday morning in Japan). While the details of his passing have not been announced, it was well known that Inoki had been in poor health for quite some time now.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Card
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 7th from Albany, New York. You can check out the updated Bound for Glory 2022 card below:. Impact World Championship Match:. Josh...
ewrestlingnews.com
RUSH vs. Hangman Page Booked For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
RUSH vs. Hangman Page is booked for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After RUSH defeated John Silver on this week’s episode of Rampage, Page came down and brawled with RUSH. The show went off the air with Page attempting to hit a Buckshot Lariat on RUSH, but the latter escaped, which resulted in Jose the Assistant taking the bump.
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Sable “Undoubtedly” Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame Claims Mick Foley
Former WWF Women’s Champion Sable is unquestionably deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame ring, according to Mick Foley. Sable joined WWF in 1996 and spent much of her career working alongside then-husband Marc Mero. Speaking on ‘Foley Is Pod,’ the Hardcore Legend addressed a possible Sable induction....
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says His Autobiography Is Nearly Finished
On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, current AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has said that his autobiography is nearly finished. According to Roberts, the book will be completed within the next month. Talking to Conrad Thompson, Roberts shared...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Several matches have been announced for the go-home show to Bound for Glory on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The show will air next Thursday night on AXS TV. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two More Names Announced For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Bound For Glory
We have two more wrestlers announced for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, which takes place on October 7th in Albany, New York. Heath and Rich Swann join PCO and Gisele Shaw as confirmed names for the match. You can check out the official announcements below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Diamond Select Announces Sting AEW Vinimate & More For New York Comic Con
Diamond Select has announced that it will debut a Sting Vinimate at New York Comic Con next weekend. The convention runs from October 6 to 9. You can check out the official announcement below:. AEW Holiday Bash 2021 Sting Vinimate – NYCC 2022 Booth-Only Exclusive. A Diamond Select Toys...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Open Challenge Set For Impact Bound For Glory Countdown Show
An open challenge for the Digital Media Championship has been announced for the Impact Bound for Glory Countdown show. Wednesday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Bryan Myers defeat Crazzy Steve, after which he announced he’ll be defending his title again in an open challenge at the October 7th pay-per-view event, which takes place from Albany, New York.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns, Logan Paul & More Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are set for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This will likely be a segment to hype up their Crown Jewel matchup in Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship...
