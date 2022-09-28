Chris Jericho’s invitation for an open challenge against anyone that has ties to ROH is one that former ROH World Champion Davey Richards is more than happy to accept. Last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture the championship for the first time. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jericho retained the title over Bandido. He will go on to face Bryan Danielson on the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO