Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
"Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. For 24/7 mental health support in English...
KRGV
Made in the 956: The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley
Joel Lamar Cruz created The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley because he believes music makes the heart happy. "The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley is a local organization, singing ensemble, that's bringing together members from communities all across the Rio Grande Valley together to sing," Cruz said. "To make music and perform for residents across the border."
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints first school safety chief four months after Uvalde shooting
"Gov. Greg Abbott appoints first school safety chief four months after Uvalde shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
KRGV
Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families in the Valley
The call for change after the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde was a topic of a press conference Beto O'Rourke hosted Friday before the gubernatorial debate against Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke was with families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, calling for that special legislative session, raising the minimum age...
Comments / 0