Florida State

Made in the 956: The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley

Joel Lamar Cruz created The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley because he believes music makes the heart happy. "The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley is a local organization, singing ensemble, that's bringing together members from communities all across the Rio Grande Valley together to sing," Cruz said. "To make music and perform for residents across the border."
MUSIC
Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families in the Valley

The call for change after the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde was a topic of a press conference Beto O'Rourke hosted Friday before the gubernatorial debate against Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke was with families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, calling for that special legislative session, raising the minimum age...
UVALDE, TX

